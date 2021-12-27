ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Slow Internet Connection on Windows Guest compared to Mac Host (1/10 to 1/3)

By rheini
vmware.com
 3 days ago

My Internet-Connection in the guest os is very slow compared to the Mac...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
winbuzzer.com

Report: Windows 11 Gaming Performance Comparable to Windows 10

Microsoft has made a big deal of the performance gains in Windows 11 over Windows 10, gains that have not necessarily been seen in the wild. In fact, one of the biggest early complaints of the new OS is its sluggish performance. So much so that Microsoft has promised to make performance improvements in 2022.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Connection#Windows#Mac Host#My Internet Connection
igeeksblog.com

10 Best animation software for Mac (Free and paid)

Nowadays, the animation is a common and popular dominion. It is used in cartoons, business and educational slides, commercials, etc. And animation software helps make the job easy. In this article, I will cover the best animation software and online tools for Mac. 1. Doratoon. Doratoon is the best animation...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VM16 pro grab and ungrab mouse between host and guest

Hello i am new to VMware workstation and i have a slight problem. I am running a set up of dual monitors with one pc. My right monitor the host and the left one i run the guest. When i click in my right monitor the host, and move my mouse to the left screen the guest, i need to make one extra click in order to grab the mouse. When i move the mouse from guest to host it works properly. I checked the Automatically grab and ungrab the mouse but it doesnt work. My pc runs windows 10 and my vmware workstation is 16.1. Thank you.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Losing NAT network connectivity

Fusion on Apple Silicon Tech Preview , Mac mini M1 (2020), macOS Monterey 12.1. Wifi networking. From time to time with the Tech Preview, I'm losing connectivity to the "outside world" when using NAT networking. I find this happens most often when I'm creating and deleting virtual machines that use NAT networking.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

Play sound from remote Linux guest

A) to be accessible from a windows 10 based remote PC in same LAN. c) to be able to play youtube video and sound while viewing from that remote PC. Points a and b are done with VMWare player 16 on host. Point c is the trouble:. using xrdp in...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

LSI_SAS error on ESXI 7.0 virtual machine

I'm having a bit of a rather frustrating error on one pf my Vms. I'm getting a LSI_SAS (Eroor 129) "Rest to device, \Device\RaidPort0 was issued" in the system log of one of our serveurs 2016. Juste after this error the vm is froren for 4 or 5 minutes. Has...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Kerberos Authentication on Workspace ONE UEM and Unified Access Gateway

We have following on-premises components: Workspace ONE UEM Console with Unified Access Gateway. What's required to setup IOS and Android devices to access web applications while using Kerberos Authentication enabled on AD Domain to access web portals?. Please share your valuable knowledge if someone has done it. Thanks in advance.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Which license do I need to copy from VMFS on one server to VMFS on another?

Which license do I need to copy from VMFS on one server to VMFS on another?. An inexpensive option - if downtime is not an issue - might be https://williamlam.com/2012/06/how-to-copy-vms-directly-between-esxi.html. Have a look here for Storage vMotion: https://www.vmware.com/content/dam/digitalmarketing/vmware/en/pdf/products/vsphere/vmware-vsphere-pr... ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. The minimum license that allows to migrate live VMs...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Mouse not working in new Virtual server

I created a new virtual server. After creating the server, I have not been able to use my mouse on that server. I can only use my keyboard. When I try to install VMWare Tools, I keep getting a message stating that the "Installation is in progress". It has been this way for over a week now.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Storage vMotion fails with error 195887107.

Storage vMotion fails with error 195887107. I have to move all VMs to temporary datastores for datastore resizing. All other VMs succeeded in storage vMotion, but one VM failed storage vMotion with error 195887107. According to VMware KB, this issue is caused by virtual machines using disks configured with multi-writer...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMWare Tools make my VMWare Workstation is so slow.

I have installed a virtual macOS 10.15.7 on VMWare 16.2.1. Everything is OK until I installed VMWare Tools to fix screen resolution like normal. Weirdly is, when I resize the VMWare's window smaller, it reaches a size that the Mac doesn't have any problems, it's smooth. Bigger than that size, or even I enter to full-screen mode, it becomes laggy, late responses for both my virtual Mac and my main Window 10.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VM Workstation 16.1->16.2.1 on Ubuntu 21.10 broke everything

I was annoyed to find shared VMs gone in 16, I was able to limp along and everything was fine until I "upgraded" and now I can't even create a VM. VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (mks) ISBRendererComm: Lost connection to mksSandbox (2878) A log file is available in "/home/ndavie/Documents/vmware/AME 21H1/vmware.log".
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

ESXi Host Update with Staged Patches

Looking for a way to stage patches to non-clustered hosts and then execute the patches with ESXCLI. We have a number of lab/remote sites with vCenter and a Single Host. vCenter downloads the patches and scans the host. We can stage the patches to the host and suspend all of the VMs (including vCenter). But, I am unable to find a command to execute the staged patches.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Backup software recommendations for a small business

This will be a single vSphere host environment backing up 2 Windows Server 2022 hosts; one DC and File server, and the other running MSSQL in a small business environment. The current bare-metal SBS 2008 server uses EMC/StorageCraft ShadowProtect which backs up to a 4TB mirror that people swap drives in and out of for offside and it rebuilds the mirror. ShadowProtect can also do incrementals across the Internet too. They do have great support, I can't fault them on that. However, when install a new system is when to stick one's head up and see what else is out there. I see a lot of products out there now besides StorageCraft's ShadowProtect such as NAKIVO, VEEAM, etc. I'm interested in the ones you've tried and why you settled on the one you did or which you wished you had gone with.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy