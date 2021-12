I'm having difficulties getting disks online after converting an old vm from hyper-v to vsphere. This VM is a sole member of an old cluster. The other node is long gone. The system disk was migrated successfully and the VM boots ok. These offline disks are clustered disks according to output of diskpart. See attached picture (clustered-disk.png). I've tried changing administrative policy to online the disks, or unsetting readonly attribute, but those actions didn't help. The second pic (after-conversion.png) shows status after conversion.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO