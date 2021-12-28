ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Charges: Dolores Alvarado Left Suspicious Package At Ramsey Co. Courthouse, Had ‘Issues’ With County

By WCCO-TV Staff
 2 days ago

Originally published Dec. 27, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested and charged in connection to a suspicious package placed at the Ramsey County Courthouse last week .

According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, Dolores Christopher Alvarado faces one felony count of threats of violence with intent to terrorize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njHuU_0dWxdfvB00

Dolores Christopher Alvarado (credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

Last Monday morning, deputies responded to the courthouse on West Kellogg Boulevard. Authorities later said the package was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED),” with the intent of “terrorizing individuals” at the courthouse. The device had “various liquids, pressure plate and wiring” coming out of it, according to the charging documents.

The courthouse was temporarily evacuated and closed, and traffic was diverted.

Utilizing surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify Alvarado.

The sheriff’s office said that Alvarado admitted to constructing the device and placing it because he “had issues with Ramsey County.”

He is currently in custody at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bail on the aforementioned charge, as well as domestic assault charges and an outstanding warrant.

If convicted, Alvarado could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine on the threats of violence charge.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

