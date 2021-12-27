Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 00:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM EST for north central, northeastern and east central Georgia. Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Newton; Oconee; Rockdale; Walton Strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain will impact portions of east central Rockdale, southeastern Oconee, central Morgan, southern Walton, northwestern Greene and northeastern Newton Counties through 330 AM EST At 231 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain was along a line extending from Georgia International Horse Park to near Farmington, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Conyers, Covington, Madison, Social Circle, Oxford, Walnut Grove, Rutledge, Bostwick, Jersey, Georgia International Horse Park, Ebenezer, Wrayswood, Almon, Milstead, Hard Labor Creek State Park, Greshamville, Brick Store, Herndonville, Gum Creek and Apalachee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
