Bergen County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-27 16:18:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colquitt; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mitchell and northwestern Colquitt Counties through 245 PM EST At 206 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pelham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pelham, Camilla, Doerun, Funston, Sale City, Ticknor, Center Hill, Cotton, Laney, Poplar Arbor Church, Hartsfield, Bay and Hinsonton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colquitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Colquitt A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTY At 331 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Sparks, or 9 miles west of Adel, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Ellenton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southern Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia West central Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EST. * At 433 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Snipesville, or 8 miles northeast of Broxton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Coffee, northwestern Bacon, southern Jeff Davis and west central Appling Counties, including the following locations Denton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 00:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM EST for north central, northeastern and east central Georgia. Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Newton; Oconee; Rockdale; Walton Strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain will impact portions of east central Rockdale, southeastern Oconee, central Morgan, southern Walton, northwestern Greene and northeastern Newton Counties through 330 AM EST At 231 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain was along a line extending from Georgia International Horse Park to near Farmington, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Conyers, Covington, Madison, Social Circle, Oxford, Walnut Grove, Rutledge, Bostwick, Jersey, Georgia International Horse Park, Ebenezer, Wrayswood, Almon, Milstead, Hard Labor Creek State Park, Greshamville, Brick Store, Herndonville, Gum Creek and Apalachee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, GA
County
Bergen County, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 05:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne Patchy dense fog through the morning commute Areas of fog, some locally dense will continue over the area through mid to late morning. Visibilities under one half mile are possible in some locations. Commuters should allow extra time to travel this morning. Leave plenty of room between vehicles and use low beam headlights as much as possible.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cass, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Schuyler, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this winter weather situation. Target Area: Cass; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Schuyler; Scott WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, sleet accumulations up to a tenth of an inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Wind chills may reach 5 to 15 below zero overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult from snow and ice with slippery road conditions developing Saturday morning and continue through Saturday night.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 23:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Areas of fog this evening Areas of fog continue to expand in coverage this evening. Visibilities vary across the area, with some locations already at one half mile or less. The fog will continue through the night, reducing driving visibilities at times. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butts, Henry, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 12:23:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Butts; Henry; Jasper; Morgan; Newton; Rockdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rockdale, west central Morgan, Henry, northeastern Butts, northwestern Jasper and Newton Counties through 1030 AM EST At 956 AM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over McDonough, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McDonough, Covington, Stockbridge, Hampton, Locust Grove, Porterdale, Newborn, Mansfield, Stewart, Blacksville, Turtle Cove, Ola, Worthville, Eudora, Flippen, North Alcovy, Fincherville, Kelleytown, Oak Hill and Magnet. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 04:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren Areas of fog through the morning commute Surface observations indicate widespread fog across eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey early this morning. Locally dense fog is possible through mid-morning, with visibilities reduced to a quarter mile in spots. If you plan to travel, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and maintain extra distance from other vehicles.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley, Wallowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley; Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the Grande Ronde Valley and 4 to 6 inches in the Wallowa Valley. Gusty winds may lead to blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 04:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster Patchy dense fog through the morning commute Patchy dense fog continues over portions of eastern New York and western New England this morning. Visibility of less than half a mile is expected in some spots. Motorists should allow extra time to get to their destinations this morning and leave plenty of room between vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 545 PM EST. * At 454 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Givhans Ferry State Park, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Ladson, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ridgeville, Givhans, Sangaree, Crowfield Plantation, Jedburg, Knightsville and College Park. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 192 and 205. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 08:01:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Rensselaer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Rensselaer Patchy dense fog through mid morning Patchy dense fog will continue over portions of eastern New York and western New England this morning, particularly across the Glens Falls and Saratoga area, Taconics, eastern portions of the Capital Region and mid Hudson Valley, extending into the southern Greens, Berkshires, and Litchfield Hills. Visibility of less than half a mile is expected in some spots. Motorists should allow extra time to get to their destinations through this morning and leave plenty of room between vehicles.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG PORTIONS OF INLAND NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA Transient fog with visibility less than 1 mile at times will continue to impact areas from Ocala to Palatka, eastward toward inland Flagler county through sunrise. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 20:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth LOCALLY DENSE FOG LIKELY OVERNIGHT Locally dense fog has developed across interior RI and MA, with the greatest impact along the I-95 Corridor. Widespread visibility reductions to between 1/4 and 1/2 mile are already occurring or are are expected to develop shortly. Fog is likely to expand westward into the Connecticut River Valley of MA and northern CT overnight. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile at times. If you encounter fog while driving, proceed with extra caution. remember to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and keep extra space between vehicles.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 08:01:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham Patchy dense fog through mid morning Patchy dense fog will continue over portions of eastern New York and western New England this morning, particularly across the Glens Falls and Saratoga area, Taconics, eastern portions of the Capital Region and mid Hudson Valley, extending into the southern Greens, Berkshires, and Litchfield Hills. Visibility of less than half a mile is expected in some spots. Motorists should allow extra time to get to their destinations through this morning and leave plenty of room between vehicles.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 04:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Passaic PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog has developed this morning with some of it becoming locally dense. Visibilities have lowered to 1/2 to 1 mile with some areas down to 1/4 mile or less. If driving and encountering this fog, proceed with extra caution, drive slowly and allow for extra space between vehicles. Also, use low beam headlights.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:28:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex Light Freezing Drizzle Possible Before Dawn on Friday Precautionary/Preparedness Actions A period of light freezing drizzle or drizzle will be possible overnight into early tomorrow morning. Activity is expected to be isolated to scattered, and the impacts will likely be minimal due to the above normal temperatures experienced today. Activity will begin to diminish after sunrise. Still, this may coat roadways with a glaze of ice that may be undetectable. Please use caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:28:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Windsor Light Freezing Drizzle Possible Before Dawn on Friday Precautionary/Preparedness Actions A period of light freezing drizzle or drizzle will be possible overnight into early tomorrow morning. Activity is expected to be isolated to scattered, and the impacts will likely be minimal due to the above normal temperatures experienced today. Activity will begin to diminish after sunrise. Still, this may coat roadways with a glaze of ice that may be undetectable. Please use caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 01:52:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-30 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Glacier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow, with winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Visibility as low as one-half mile or less at times. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For the Wind Chill Warning, until 6 AM MST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, or lead to lane blockages. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT

