ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIQJs_0dWxcjhY00

The Kansas City Chiefs are just getting started on their preparations to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. Andy Reid spoke to the media per usual on Monday, providing some updates and insight after the Chiefs’ dominant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. So what all did we learn from the head coach to start the week?

Here are some quick takeaways from what Reid had to say:

Chances of players returning from Reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 17?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeF5t_0dWxcjhY00
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Chiefs still have five players from the 53-man roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That doesn’t include Travis Kelce, Nick Bolton and Lucas Niang who were removed from the list in hopes they could play on Sunday. The trio of players was unable to clear COVID protocols and play against the Steelers in Week 16, but when Andy Reid was asked of their availability for Week 17, he was quite optimistic about their return.

“I think we have a good shot at that,” Reid told reporters. “This thing is so unpredictable. That’s the hard part about it. So, we’ll just see how it goes. But if I had to guess, they’d probably be back.”

Returning some of these players should be a big boost to a team that is already coming off of a blowout win. This whole experience should only make the team better down the stretch.

Jerick McKinnon could return from IR this week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NngYl_0dWxcjhY00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are fairly healthy as far as injuries are concerned, only really awaiting news on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered a collarbone injury against the Steelers on Sunday. Reid didn’t have any updates on Edwards-Helaire yet, but he did have updates on another injured halfback.

Jerick McKinnon was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury just over three weeks ago. Reid suggested that he could soon be designated to return from injured reserve.

“We’ll kind of figure that out today, but (Jerick) McKinnon is in a pretty good position physically,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how he does and we’ll see where Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) is at after we get some of these reports back. We’ll kind of go from there. I’ll get with (Brett) Veach, Rick (Burkholder) and the docs later.”

It’s convenient timing with the team potentially seeing their former first-round pick at running back sidelined with injury. McKinnon would join Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore as the team’s new trio while Edwards-Helaire recovers from whatever ailment he might be dealing with.

On the potential of staff members getting hired away

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRhhb_0dWxcjhY00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, NFL teams can begin interviewing candidates for newly vacated head-coaching positions. As one of the hottest teams in the NFL, Andy Reid fully expects teams to request interviews with members of his coaching staff.

“I’m sure I’ll hear from people on that,” Reid said. “Eric Bieniemy, Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) has been a head coach and could easily jump in somewhere too. I’ve hammered the point about Eric Bieniemy. I just think the world of the guy, he’s tremendous. And there are other guys. Whatever happens, happens, but I’m always pulling for guys, that they have an opportunity to be promoted. More power to them.”

Bieniemy, of course, has been a top candidate for years now. Spagnuolo’s defensive turnaround this season could put him on the shortlist for a head-coaching gig himself. QB coach Mike Kafka is another who caught steam last season and could be interviewed during this head-coaching cycle.

On the performances of undrafted free agents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOXbK_0dWxcjhY00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted free agents stole the show for Kansas City on Sunday, with Darrel Williams, Byron Pringle and Derrick Gore accounting for more than 200 yards of combined offensive output. Reid had effusive praise for the job the personnel department has done to identify these players over the years.

“Yeah, listen, I think they do a phenomenal job,” Reid said. “One thing about Brett (Veach) is that he’s a good communicator. He talks to the coaches, and he finds out what they need and want and what makes whatever their scheme is that they’re working with fit. I appreciate that. He’s been on this side of it— on the coaching side. So he knows how to work that in with the personnel side and the challenges. He’s got a good staff too and those guys bust their tail to get everything right. You know (Mike) Borgonzi and they work hand in hand and attack. You guys have talked to Brett (Veach), you know how he rolls. He’s always keeping his eyes open.”

With the postseason and the 2022 NFL draft around the corner, Veach and his staff will have a new challenge of balancing college scouting with the needs of the current roster. They did a pretty good job of that last season, especially looking at the players signed to Reserve/Future contracts and the players ultimately selected by the team in the 2021 NFL draft.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday

Since the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have Harrison Butker at their service for Week 16, they signed kicker Elliott Fry to their active roster. His stint with the team didn’t last very long, though. On Tuesday, the Chiefs officially waived Fry. Fry, 27, hasn’t been able to find...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Darrel Williams
FanSided

5 potential landing spots for Ben Roethlisberger if Steelers move on

There has been a report that this will be Ben Roethlisberger’s final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s where he could wind up if he wants to keep playing. It was only a matter of time before Ben Roethlisberger decided to put on the black and gold one last time. That could happen at the end of the 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum made some waves on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning. The NFL insider stated that he wants Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh next season. Telling his colleagues, “[The Steelers] could go win a world championship THIS YEAR in Pittsburgh with [Aaron...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Chiefs Hc Andy Reid#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Reserve Covid 19#Covid#Ir#Rb Clyde Edwards Helaire
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Shannon Sharpe blasts Mike Tomlin for behavior of Steelers’ wide receiver room

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had- and still have- some personalities in their wide receiver room. From Antonio Brown to Chase Claypool, the Steelers have had no shortage of players who make headlines, sometimes for the wrong reasons. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin, a former wide receivers coach in college, was blasted by analyst Shannon Sharpe for the behavior of his wide receiver room.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Tyreek Hill’s Status

Tyreek Hill cleared the NFL’s health and safety protocols in time for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the All-Pro wideout just didn’t feel like himself on Sunday. During this Wednesday’s media session, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Hill was “exhausted out...
NFL
FanSided

Is Matt Ryan leaving the Atlanta Falcons for Pittsburgh?

Rumors have been swirling this week surrounding the Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and his future with Atlanta. The rumor suggests that Ryan could be the answer in Pittsburgh and be playing for the Steelers next season. On the surface, this idea makes a lot of sense for both...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid confirms all Chiefs — including Travis Kelce — have passed through COVID-19 protocol

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that his entire active roster had passed through the COVID-19 protocol. To be clear, that means that linebacker Nick Bolton, kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive lineman Lucas Niang, punter Tommy Townsend and safety Armani Watts have all cleared the protocol and are thus off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Reid assured that they all were on the field on Wednesday, as the Chiefs began preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. Following guidance from the CDC, the NFL drastically altered its COVID-19 rules on Tuesday to allow for a faster player return.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Steelers made a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday and one of them involved signing a veteran wide receiver. Pittsburgh has signed Damion Willis to their practice squad, while also releasing guard Nate Gilliam. Willis has spent time with multiple teams, including the Giants, Bengals, Jaguars, and Broncos. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy