INGLEWOOD – Inglewood Mayor James Butts would love for the world to believe that everything is “hunky dory” in the city, which is a far stretch of the truth. Residents have been progressively removed from voicing their concerns about the most troubling issue in the city which is the traffic congestion generated from SoFi Stadium. The reality of this issue can no longer be ignored as the city prepares to host the Super Bowl in less than two months from today.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO