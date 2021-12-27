564629_6_.jpg

My Thoughts On Christmas, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. My old man was a piece of work. I know of no one who loved Christmas more. Dad had a huge personality. He’s been gone for 33 years, yet I still hear new stories. I often meet some older gent for the first time. He figures out who I am and says “you’re Marston Smith’s boy?” and he gives me a mirthful grin. He then regales me with something my father said or did. Always a chuckle and sometimes an out and out belly laugh.

