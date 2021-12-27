America's Steals & Deals: TikiTunes

Defining the real cost and real deal in purchasing property is a challenge that I see frequently as the head of a real estate development company in Latin America. I hear something like the following a lot, “I can buy a condo in Florida for less than what you are selling them for in Latin America.” While that may sometimes be a true statement — it ignores the ultimate real cost of ownership…. and also, the real reason why people are investing in Latin America, especially when acquisition cost is often the only factor considered.

