America's Steals & Deals: TikiTunes

USA Network's "America's Big Deal" is a first-of-its-kind shoppable LIVE competition series “America’s Big Deal” from world renowned inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano and hosted by Emmy Award-nominated “Access Hollywood” journalist Scott Evans. Several of America’s biggest retail giants, QVC and HSN, Lowe’s and Macy’s have joined forces like never before to be a part of this groundbreaking series that has a mission to lift up the nation’s greatest inventors and small businesses by inviting them to sell their products live on-air to home viewers through One Platform Commerce @ NBCU. Each week competitors take the stage to pitch their product to America and the person with the highest dollar sales at the end of the show wins the chance to strike a life-changing purchase order deal with one of the retail giants.
