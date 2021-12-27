ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health: 163 patients with COVID-19, 21 in critical care

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 163 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Baystate Health: Do not go to emergency room for COVID-19 tests

Of those numbers reported, 21 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 133 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 17 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 8 confirmed
WWLP

How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?

Demand for COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed as cases surge across the country all while people try to celebrate the holidays. At-home tests can be a solution, if you can find one, but how accurate are they?
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

