Baystate Health: 163 patients with COVID-19, 21 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 163 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 21 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 133 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 17 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 8 confirmed

