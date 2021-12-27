Baystate Health: 163 patients with COVID-19, 21 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 163 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.Baystate Health: Do not go to emergency room for COVID-19 tests
Of those numbers reported, 21 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 133 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 17 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 8 confirmed
