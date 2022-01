Iowa Wild (11-10-2-1; 25 pts.) vs Colorado Eagles (11-11-3-2; 27 pts.) Broadcast Info: 1460 KXNO and 106.3 FM/iHeart/AHLTV. The Wild and the Eagles play for the second time in three days on New Year’s Eve after Colorado fell to Iowa in the first game between the two teams on Wednesday. The matchup is the second of four between Iowa and Colorado in the 2021-22 season.

