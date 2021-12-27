ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

OPINION: Outage season is here

By Michael J. Sykes
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0uWh_0dWxZH8r00 Michael J. Sykes of Columbia River PUD offers tips on dealing with power outages this winter.

With winter weather comes the threat of power outages.

Heavy rains and high winds are common culprits. Sometimes we are just at the mercy of Mother Nature.

With that in mind, it's important to know what to do during a power outage. Below, you'll find some pointers to help keep you safe and comfortable during an outage, as well as a couple of ways you can help our crews as they work to restore your power.

If your power goes out, we ask that you call us at 503-397-1844 to report the outage. During a widespread outage, it is possible you may have to wait on hold. We apologize for this inconvenience but ask for your patience. Your call helps us determine the extent and location of an outage.

There are times, however, when it's not necessary for you to call. If your power blinks off momentarily, comes back on, and stays on, you don't need to call. When this happens, it means our equipment — specifically, reclosers — are doing their job.

A recloser de-energizes the power lines if a limb falls on the line or if there is some other disruption. After a few moments, the recloser will try to re-energize the line. That way, for example, if a branch has fallen onto the line and then falls back off, your power will come back on. If the branch is still there, the recloser will de-energize the line again.

After you have called in your outage, it's helpful for you to turn on a porch light switch and a light switch inside your home. The porch light will help alert our crews when power is restored. By having a light turned on inside the home, you'll know easily as well.

Safety is a big concern during power outages. If you see a downed power line, always assume it is energized. Even if it's not sparking and might look like it's not energized, it very well could be.

Always stay away from downed power lines. That means don't drive over them, either. If you see a downed power line, please call us right away at 503-397-1844.

If you see our crews working to restore power, we ask that you please keep a safe distance. Their job is dangerous enough as it is without any distractions. While I know it is tempting to stop and ask them for updates, interruptions may slow down their restoration efforts. I assure you that when the power goes out, they are working as quickly as they can to safely restore power to as many people as possible.

Oftentimes, power outages coincide with cold weather. Please do not use a gas range to stay warm. Similarly, don't use camp stoves or charcoal grills indoors.

Instead, stay cozy by dressing in layers of warm clothing and using blankets. If you have a fireplace, please use it safely.

If you have a generator, please operate it safely. Never run a generator indoors. Instead, operate it outdoors in a well-ventilated area and be sure to keep the generator dry.

We recommend using a GenerLink transfer switch, which automatically disconnects your home from the power grid and connects it to your generator during an outage. We offer GenerLink service for $11 a month.

During an outage, you'll want to keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. This will keep the cold air inside. If you keep your fridge closed, it should keep its contents cold for about four hours. Your freezer should keep food cold for two days if it's full, and about a day if it's half-full.

During major outages, we post updates to our Facebook and Twitter pages. If you have battery and service available on your smartphone or tablet, you can stay up to date by following us on social media.

Michael J. Sykes is general manager of the Columbia River People's Utility District.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Atmos Energy Offers Conservation Tips As Wet Weather & Freezing Temperatures Move Into Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Atmos Energy is encouraging customers to conserve energy as colder than normal temperatures are anticipated in North Texas this New Year’s weekend. The company says making a few household changes can reduce energy usage and help control energy costs while staying safe and warm as temperatures drop. Tips and Resources to Conserve Energy Lower your thermostat to 68° during the day and 58° when you are away from home. Lower your water heater temperature to 120° or set your temperature dial to normal or medium. Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. Make sure air registers and...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

ERCOT Says Texas Electric Generators Ready For Winter Weather Following On-Site Winterization Inspections

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced Thursday, Dec. 30 it has completed on-site inspections of mandatory winterization efforts and the news is good. ERCOT said inspection results show the independently-owned electric generation fleet and electric transmission companies serving the region are ready for winter weather. Inspections were completed at more than 300 electric generation units, representing 85% of the megawatt hours lost during Winter Storm Uri due to outages at 22 transmission station facilities in February. ERCOT has filed a preliminary summary inspection report with the Public Utility Commission and said it will submit its final inspection report...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Seasonable temperatures here to stay; goodbye 60s

Not long after Milwaukee set two new record highs and tied the all-time record high temp for December we return to seasonable temperatures. Heading into the final stretch of December temperatures stay within 5 degrees of average and limited opportunities for precipitation. Other than a couple of mornings starting off...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Ashton Gazette

Power outage

A downed tree on North Fourth Street in Ashton caused many area residents to be without power for hours on Dec. 16.
ASHTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage
KCCI.com

Latest timing, totals for weekend snow event

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect for much of Iowa in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until midnight and a wind chill advisory for the northwest portion of the state. Friday starts with patchy...
DES MOINES, IA
FOX40

Snow survey brings good news to California, but drought still lingers

PHILLIPS, Calif. (KTXL) — The first snow survey of the season brought hopeful news for California’s water supply. The Department of Water Resources says the state’s snowpack is way above average for this time of year. “We are off to a great start,” said Sean De Guzman, with DWR. The Department of Water Resources measures snowpack […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Metro News

West Virginia weather is about to take a drastic turn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s unseasonably warm weather will continue for a few more days, but a drastic change is on the way. “A front is going to come through the area and that is going to send temperatures crashing down late this weekend and into next week,” said Simone Lewis, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Charleston Weather Bureau.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KCRG.com

Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm is still headed for the central United States, bringing significant disruptions to travel to begin the new year. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Saturday for counties that are generally along and south of U.S. Highway 30. A Winter Weather Advisory borders that warning area to the north, generally along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor. These alerts are put out to highlight areas where driving could become particularly difficult, if not impossible at times.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
KMBC.com

Timeline changes slightly with New Year's Day storm

The timeline for this weekend's storm has shifted slightly. A winter weather advisory goes into effect from 3 a.m. Saturday until midnight. New Year's Eve day will be cloudy with highs in the low and mid-50s. A wintry mix of precipitation is now expected to start early Saturday morning. About...
kyoutv.com

Heavy snow likely in weekend storm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in southern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa. “We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now...
OTTUMWA, IA
cpr.org

Good news: All those winter storms mean snowpack is above normal. Bad news: That also means avalanche danger is high

Winter storms over the Christmas weekend brought big improvements to the amount of snow collecting in Colorado’s mountains. Statewide, the snowpack is now 108 percent of what’s normal for this time of year. At the start of December, it was around 50 percent, according to data from the Colorado Snow Survey Program — a slow start that set records in Denver and disappointed mountain skiers and boarders.
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Warning: Snow & Ice to Impact Central Illinois New Years Day

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories throughout much of Central Illinois from 6 am Saturday through 6 am Sunday. Periods of moderate to heavy snow along with sleet and freezing rain will make travel hazardous Saturday afternoon and night.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather in the South; Winter Storms are Forecast

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
119
Followers
825
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy