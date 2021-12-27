ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus tests: How can you get an at-home COVID-19 test?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gt2WR_0dWxYEST00

As the omicron variant spreads quickly, more people are asking for rapid at-home tests, but few are finding them easily.

President Joe Biden has vowed to make millions of at-home tests available soon, but many Americans are finding it difficult to get a test at their local drugstore or order one online.

“I know you’re tired, and I know you’re frustrated. We all want this to be over. But we’re still in it,” Biden said. “We also have more tools than we had before. We’re ready, we’ll get through this.”

Biden urged Americans to stay safe by testing themselves before attending crowded events. Part of that protection would include self-testing before being around a group of people.

Free at-home tests marks a major shift for Biden, who earlier had called for many Americans to purchase the hard-to-find tests on their own and then seek reimbursement from health insurance. For the first time, the U.S. government will send free COVID-19 tests directly to Americans, after more than a year of urging by public health experts.

Here’s what we know now about at-home tests.

Are at-home tests able to detect the omicron variant?

The Food and Drug Administration has said that preliminary tests show that the Abbott BinaxNOW and Quidel QuickVue antigen tests, “are able to detect the omicron variant with similar performance as with other variants.”

The FDA noted that tests were ongoing.

The omicron variant accounted for 73 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States between Dec. 12 and 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At-home tests generally use a nasal swab to gather material to test.

Abbott and Quidel’s tests show two lines for a positive test and one line for a negative. You get Ellume’s rapid test results by using its app.

Where can I find an at-home test?

Test kits are being sold in local pharmacies and online. However, with the surge of the omicron virus, tests can be in short supply.

According to USA Today, some stores have limited the number of test kits a person can purchase. Walgreens allows a person to buy four kits at one time. CVS is limiting buyers to six tests.

On Amazon, you can get 10 kits at a time.

Most of the kits include two tests.

Some tests sold at Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Kroger are listed as either “out of stock,” out of stock online or only available for purchase in-store.

DoorDash, the food-delivery company, recently announced it now delivers at-home tests on behalf of Vault Health and Everlywell in 12 cities with more to come. The Vault kit costs $119. The Everlywell kit costs $109. Both kits are available for same-day delivery.

Are they expensive? Is the government going to send us one for free?

Most at-home kits contain two tests and cost between $25-$30.

President Joe Biden announced last week that 500 million free rapid tests will be available to be sent to American homes starting in January.

A website will be set up for Americans to order the test, but the site is not ready yet.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is distributing free tests at a handful of U.S. airports.

Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Washington, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio and Colorado are offering free home tests. Residents can order them through their state’s website.

Additionally, some larger cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Miami, are offering free tests at various locations.

What does the CDC say about the COVID-19 tests?

· Self-tests can be taken at home or anywhere, are easy to use, and produce rapid results.

· You can use self-tests, regardless of vaccination status, or whether or not you have symptoms.

· Follow all of the manufacturer’s instructions for performing the test.

· If you test positive, you should isolate and inform your health care provider, as well as any close contacts.

· Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.

· A positive self-test result means that the test detected the virus, and you are very likely to have an infection and should stay home or isolate for 10 days, wear a mask if you could have contact with others, and avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading disease to someone else.

· A negative self-test result means that the test did not detect the virus and you may not have an infection, but it does not rule out infection. Repeating the test within a few days, with at least 24 hours between tests, will increase the confidence that you are not infected.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The US Sun

You must seek emergency medical help if you’re suffering with disturbing Covid symptom – as Omicron surges in US

HEALTH experts have warned people to seek emergency medical help if they begin to suffer from a disturbing Covid symptom as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the US. Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control as among the more severe symptoms of the illness that should be considered an emergency warning sign.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Cdc#Americans#The Abbott Binaxnow#Omicron
phillyvoice.com

New Jersey residents can get free, at-home COVID-19 saliva tests

New Jersey is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity as the highly-contagious omicron variant continues to spread across the state. Any resident who needs to be tested for COVID-19 can receive a free, at-home saliva test as part of a new effort from the Department of Health and Vault Medical Services. Residents do not need to have symptoms to receive a test kit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Marylanders scramble to get tested or find at-home COVID-19 test kits

For those who are symptomatic or taking precautions before holiday gatherings this week, access to COVID-19 testing in Maryland is back under the microscope. On Monday, some reported waiting hours for testing in Baltimore City. By Tuesday, free at-home COVID-19 test kits were gone in less than 40 minutes from...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains why the omicron variant is the most ‘extraordinarily contagious’ COVID-19 strain yet

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
45K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy