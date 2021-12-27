ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Crews work to rescue family of bears in Virginia tree

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A wild sight in Chesapeake, Virginia, brought out rescue crews after a family of bears made themselves at home in the branches of a tree.

The four black bears are up a tree, fittingly, on Bruin Drive, and police and animal control officers closed down the street as they tried to remove the bears, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUCNe_0dWxYAvZ00
Crews respond to bears in tree in Virginia. Emergency crews work to help four black bears up a tree in Chesapeake, Va. (Tidewater Rehabilitation & Environmental Education)

The bears, described as a mother and her three cubs, were first spotted up the tree Monday morning, and residents were asked to stay in their homes by crews at the scene, WAVY reported.

In a Facebook post, one animal rescue group involved warned that “Black bears can be extremely unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs. This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area.”

Virginia Department of Wildlife plans to prevent people in the area from entering until the bears come down from the tree instead of tranquilizing them, WAVY reported. The bears will likely stay in the tree until nightfall.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Drone carrying marijuana crashes into Ohio house

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Drones make cool gifts, but not when they carry drugs and crash into your home. A drone carrying marijuana, cellphones and tobacco crashed into a north-central Ohio home on Monday, Richland County Sheriff Capt. Donald Zehner said. The flying object hit the home at about 10:30...
OHIO STATE
WGAU

Live updates: Hundreds of homes lost amid fast-spreading Colorado fires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Thousands of people are being asked to evacuate immediately and hundreds of buildings have already been lost as winds fuel fast-spreading wildfires in Boulder County, Colorado. Several small grass fires, sparked by downed power lines amid gusty winds in central Colorado, according to the Boulder...
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

DENVER — (AP) — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rescue, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Chesapeake, VA
Lifestyle
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Chesapeake, VA
Pets & Animals
WGAU

Thousands flee as Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes

DENVER — (AP) — Mike Guanella and his family were relaxing at their Colorado home and looking forward to celebrating a belated family Christmas later Thursday when reports of a nearby grass fire quickly turned into a concerning pre-evacuation notice and then within minutes into an order to leave immediately.
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

Small plane crashes in Texas; pilot attempted to smuggle migrants, police say

PRESIDIO, Texas — Several people were injured Thursday when a small plane allegedly used to smuggle migrants into the U.S. crashed in southwest Texas, authorities said. According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed north of the Presidio International Airport, located near the U.S.-Mexico border, KVIA-TV reported.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Colorado cities evacuated due to threat of wildfires, high winds

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday after wildfires in two cities forced more than 30,000 residents to evacuate their homes. The governor issued the declaration after grass fires raged out of control, fanned by high winds, KMGH-TV reported. The fires were ignited when strong winds toppled power lines at about 11 a.m. MST, the television station reported.
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
45K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy