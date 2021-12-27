ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

No. 1 Alabama Without OC and No. 4 Cincy Arrive for CFP Semi

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama and Cincinnati have arrived in North Texas for their playoff semifinal game at the Cotton...

Clemson Tops Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl for Swinney’s 150th

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 32 passes for 187 yards Mario Goodrich scored on an 18-yard interception return and No. 19 Clemson beat Iowa State 20-13 on Wednesday night in the Cheez-It Bowl for coach Dabo Swinney’s 150th victory. Will Shipley had a 12-yard touchdown run and finished with 61 yards rushing and 53 yards receiving for Clemson (10-3). Dacari Collins caught six passes for 53 yards, and B.T. Potter made two field goals. Clemson won its sixth straight game to reach 10 victories for an 11th consecutive season. Florida State (14 from 1987-00) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21) are the only programs with longer streaks. Iowa State finished 7-6.
Brooks’ 3 TDs Push Oklahoma Past Oregon 47-32 in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns as No. 14 Oklahoma rode a dominant first half to beat No. 15 Oregon 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl. Caleb Williams threw three touchdown passes and the Sooners gave interim coach Bob Stoops career win No. 191 and a special family moment when he hugged son Drake, an Oklahoma wide receiver, after a first-half touchdown. Oregon rallied with three touchdowns in the third quarter but couldn't stop the Sooners' offense late.
Smith Leads Texas Tech Past Leach’s Bulldogs in Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Smith threw for 252 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl. Tahj Brooks rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 80 yards and a score for the Red Raiders, who finished with a winning record for the first time since 2015. They were appearing in their first bowl game since 2017. Mississippi State fell short in coach Mike Leach’s first game against a former program of his. Leach went 84-43 at Texas Tech from 2000-09.
No. 1 Baylor Wins 18th in Row 104-68 Over Northwestern State

WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo scored a career-high 27 points and top-ranked Baylor extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 18 in a row by beating Northwestern State 104-68 on Tuesday night. Baylor scored the game’s first 13 points. Later in the first half, Akinjo started another 13-0 run with three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 64 seconds. The Bears are 12-0. Adam Flagler added 21 points with five 3s and also had 11 assists, while. Jeremy Sochan scored 16 points and 11 rebounds in his first career start. Carvell Teasett scored a career-high 18 points on six 3s for 3-11 Northwestern State.
Central Michigan to Face Washington State in the Sun Bowl

The Arizona Bowl has been canceled after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues. Central Michigan was supposed to be in the Arizona Bowl but will instead replace Miami in Friday's Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, against Washington State. Numerous college programs have coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break, and four bowls have been canceled. No. 2 Duke is one of several basketball programs with COVID-19 issues, postponing games against Clemson and Notre Dame this week. And UConn’s game against No. 23 Xavier scheduled for Tuesday was scrapped because of COVID-19 issues involving the Huskies.
Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner Facing Unresolved Questions

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner enters the Seahawks' final home game of the season facing unresolved questions. He is still one of the top middle linebackers in the NFL and enters this week as the league leader in tackles. But he’s also about to wrap up a 10th season playing one of the most physical positions in football and he'll carry a salary cap hit of more than $20 million in the final year of his contract. The Seahawks could save more than $16 million in cap space by cutting him if it decides to spend that money elsewhere.
Strawther Leads No. 4 Gonzaga Over North Alabama 93-63

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 15 points, Rasir Bolton added 14 points and No. 4 Gonzaga beat North Alabama 93-63 on Tuesday to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 59 games. Nolan Hickman scored 13 points, Drew Timme had 12, and Anton Watson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the 11-2 Gonzaga that wrapped up its nonconference schedule. C.J. Brim scored 15 points for North Alabama (7-6). The Lions kept it close for the first part of the first half, but Gonzaga pulled away with an 18-3 run and didn't look back.
Waddle Shines, Dolphins Beat Saints 20-3 to Win 7th Straight

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3. Miami became the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a row. Nik Needham intercepted Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to help to help Miami become one of four 8-7 teams in contention for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC. The Saints started Book because of a COVID-19 outbreak that took 16 players off of the active roster, including starting QB Taysom Hill.
Nick Saban
John Madden, Hall of Fame Coach and Broadcaster, Dies at 85

The NFL says Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85. Madden's exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades. The league says he died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning and did not provide a cause. Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football. He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”
Curry Makes 3,000th 3-pointer, Nuggets Edge Warriors 89-86

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 career 3-pointers on Tuesday night in a game where the Denver Nuggets barely held off the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors 89-86. Denver’s Nikola Jokic blocked a potential game-tying shot by Jonathan Kuminga in the final seconds after his team nearly blew a 24-point halftime lead. Jokic had 22 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and eight rebounds for Golden State in his first game back from the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Curry scored 23.
Ja Morant Scores 41 Points, Grizzlies Beat Slumping Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 41 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99 on Wednesday night. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 37 points — a day short of his 37th birthday — and 13 rebounds and a season-high eight 3-pointers. Russell Westbrook added a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. The Grizzlies improved to 22-14 with their third straight victory, while the Lakers fell to 17-19 with their sixth loss in seven games.
NBA Virus Numbers Still Rising, Expanded Testing Begins

The NBA's virus numbers continue to rise. By Sunday evening, the number of players disclosed by teams as being in the protocols was up to 116. The real number, considering some teams had yet to update injury reports, was believed to be slightly higher. It may continue to grow for the foreseeable future. Expanded testing, agreed to earlier this month, went into place Sunday for players who have yet to receive their booster shots. The new testing plan is expected to remain in place until Jan. 8, after weeks of urging by the league and the National Basketball Players Association for players to get boosted.
James, Westbrook Have Triple-doubles, Lakers’ Skid Ends at 5

HOUSTON (AP) — LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both had triple-doubles as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a season-high,five-game skid with a 132-123 win over the Houston Rockets. James had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and Westbrook scored 24 with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Houston stuck around for most of the night, but James took over late to allow the Lakers to pull away and hand the Rockets their fifth consecutive loss.
