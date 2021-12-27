ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heating safety can help prevent fires during cold weather season

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
 3 days ago
ALBANY — Southwest Georgia has had a few brief brushes with cooler weather, but with the coldest months approaching, the state’s top fire official has issued a warning about winter warming.

On Monday, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King urged caution and offered tips on how to reduce the risk of heating devices.

Heat sources are one of the leading causes of residential fires in the nation, King’s office said, and “if used carelessly, heating equipment such as space heaters and fireplaces can become fire hazards.”

Data from the National Fire Prevention Association show that local fire departments responded to an annual average of 48,530 fires resulting from negligent heater use between 2014 and 2018. These fires resulted in 500 deaths, 1,350 injuries, and $1.1 billion in property damage.

To reduce the risks heating devices can pose, King suggested the following tips:

♦ Have fireplaces or wood stove chimney and chimney connectors inspected and cleaned at the start of the heating season.

♦ Do not plug heating equipment into extension cords. This can lead to overheating of the cord, damage to the appliance, and increased risk of fire or electric shock.

♦ Move anything that can burn (i.e., furniture, bedding, clothing) at least 3 feet from a heater, fireplace or wood stove. Fifty-four percent of home heating fire deaths were caused by having heating equipment too close to things that can burn.

♦ Keep children and pets safely away from a portable or space heater.

♦ Turn off portable and space heaters before leaving the room.

♦ Never use an oven to heat a home.

