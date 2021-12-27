Meeting to Schedule Incoming 9th Graders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – University of Miami President Julio Frenk announced several specific decisions regarding the spring semester for the Coral Gables and Marine campuses. “First, classes will start on time Tuesday, January 18, 2022. However, we will pivot to remote instruction for the first two weeks of the spring semester, with in-person instruction resuming on January 31. All orientation activities will be held remotely as scheduled. Students in clinical rotations will be permitted to continue as scheduled, subject to requirements of their host sites.” “Only staff who have been on campus directly supporting students and faculty should return to on-site work next...

