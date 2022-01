Avanti Energy Inc. [AVN-TSXV; ARGYF-OTC] will spud the company’s first helium well (Rankin 01-17) today on its 100%-owned Greater Knappen area in Montana. The Rankin 01-17 well is expected to take approximately 14 days to reach a total depth of approximately 6,100 feet. The location exhibits a structural high with the potential for multiple pay zones and is the first of three exploration wells targeting distinct structures in both the Devonian and Cambrian formations. Once Rankin 01-17 drilling is completed, the T&S Drilling rig and crew will move to the company’s second well location in Greater Knappen.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO