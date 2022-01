December 24, 2021 – Food insecurity is a yearlong problem here in New Mexico, but we’re all even more aware of the need during this season of giving. According to recent data from Feeding America, one in seven New Mexicans are going hungry. And for kids, it’s even worse at one in five. That’s why several organizations are using creativity and innovation to fill in those gaps. Representatives from the Rio Grande Food Project, Food is Free Albuquerque and Albuquerque Free Fridge discuss their unique approaches and how you can help them in those efforts.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO