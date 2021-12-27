ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralize omicron

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine. An international team of scientists have identified antibodies that neutralize omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants. These antibodies target areas of the virus spike protein that remain essentially unchanged as the viruses mutate. By identifying the targets of these “broadly neutralizing” antibodies on...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Omicron: Moderna says booster dose raises neutralizing antibodies against variant

Moderna said early Monday that a booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine raises neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant, according to preliminary lab tests. In a news release, the company said an initial lab study demonstrated that a 50-microgram booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the variant about 37-fold compared to “pre-boost” levels. A 100-microgram booster increased antibody levels 83-fold, the release said.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Can Omicron Variant Antibodies Protect From Other Covid-19 Variants?

There haven't been studies showing antibodies from infection by omicron protect against earlier variants. In general, antibody levels after infection are much lower than those after vaccination. Boosters appear to increase protection against omicron and earlier variants. Can natural antibodies produced after being infected by the fast-spreading omicron variant provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Monoclonal Antibody for Omicron in Short Supply

Dec 23, 2021 -- Of the three monoclonal antibody treatments available in the United States to keep people infected with COVID-19 from becoming seriously ill, only one is effective against the surging Omicron variant – and that medicine is in short supply, The New York Times reported. That shortage...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Antibody#Neutralizing Antibodies#Covid#Humabs Biomed Sa#Vir Biotechnology#Christian
EurekAlert

Scientists from CNIO and Massachusetts General Hospital develop tools to visualise DNA repair as never before

Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Oncológicas (CNIO) Each one of the trillions of cells that make up the human body suffers more than 10,000 DNA lesions every day. These injuries would be catastrophic if cells were unable to repair them, but a very delicate machinery that detects and repair genetic damage is at work to prevent DNA mutations and diseases such as cancer. With the help of machine learning applied to high-throughput microscopy, among other techniques, researcher Bárbara Martínez, a member of the Metabolism and Cell Signalling Group led by Alejo Efeyan at the National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), along with Raul Mostoslavsky and his team from Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, USA), have managed to visualise this DNA repair machinery in detail and identified new repair proteins. These results, designed in Boston, developed between Boston and Madrid, and published this week in Cell Reports, could help develop new cancer therapies.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify gut-derived metabolites that play a role in neurodegeneration

A New York-based, multi-institutional research team has found high levels of three toxic metabolites produced by gut bacteria in the cerebrospinal fluid and plasma samples of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. The important findings, published in the journal Brain, further scientists' understanding of how gut bacteria can impact the course of neurological diseases by producing compounds that are toxic to nerve cells.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Highly accurate point-of-care neutralizing antibodies (NAb) test for COVID-19

Staying one step ahead of COVID-19 variants is one of the potential benefits of a new, highly accurate, point-of-care (POC) test that can measure the level of neutralizing antibodies (NAb) to COVID-19—including variants—developed by Burnet Institute and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) scientists.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Shark proteins can neutralize different coronaviruses

Small, antibody-like proteins known as VNARs (Variable New Antigen Receptors) are derived from the immune systems of sharks, and appear to be extremely potent in preventing COVID-19. According to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications, VNARs could effectively neutralize a large variety of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and its most recent variants.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

HSE biologists prepare strategy for universal COVID test

National Research University Higher School of Economics. Russian researchers have developed a strategy to create a cheap and rapid COVID-19 test based on isothermal amplification. According to their publication in Applied Biochemistry and Microbiology, use of this strategy will make it possible to create universal test systems for any of the COVID-19 variants.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Penn Medicine researchers develop structural blueprint of nanoparticles to target white blood cells responsible for acute lung inflammation

PHILADELPHIA— The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the devastating impact of acute lung inflammation (ALI), which is part of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that is the dominant cause of death in COVID-19. A potential new route to the diagnosis and treatment of ARDS comes from studying how neutrophils – the white blood cells responsible for detecting and eliminating harmful particles in the body – differentiate what materials to uptake by the material’s surface structure, and favor uptake of particles that exhibit “protein clumping,” according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings are published in Nature Nanotechnology.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
EurekAlert

Association between immune dysfunction, breakthrough COVID-19 infection after vaccination

What The Study Did: People with immune dysfunction such as HIV infection, rheumatoid arthritis and solid organ transplant had a higher rate for COVID-19 breakthrough infection and worse outcomes after full or partial vaccination compared with people without immune dysfunction in a study that included 660,000 patients who received at least one dose of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Immune response to seasonal coronaviruses may offer protection against COVID-19

A research group led by Shin-ichiro Fujii of the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences have found that individuals with a certain HLA type may be able to mount a killer T cell response to COVID-19, thanks to the T cells responding to a portion of the virus’s spike protein that is also present in seasonal coronaviruses that cause the common cold. This work, published in Communications Biology, could help explain the different responses between populations, and could potentially be used as a way to develop a new type of vaccine against the disease.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Microglial methylation “landscape” in human brain

Philadelphia, December 28, 2021 – In the central nervous system, microglial cells play critical roles in development, aging, brain homeostasis, and pathology. Recent studies have shown variation in the gene-expression profile and phenotype of microglia across brain regions and between different age and disease states. But the molecular mechanisms that contribute to these transcriptomic changes in the human brain are not well understood. Now, a new study targets the methylation profile of microglia from human brain.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Sloan Kettering Institute Scientists retool CAR T cells to serve as ‘micropharmacies’ for cancer drugs

Immunotherapies called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells use genetically engineered versions of a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer. These treatments have energized cancer care, especially for people with certain types of blood cancers. Now, scientists at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI) have developed new CAR T cells that can do something their predecessors cannot: Make drugs.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Animal models for neurological syndrome

Animal disease models are a vital tool to study diseases and associated conditions. Studies on animal models can, in some cases, be used as a basis for modeling and understanding human diseases. Biomedical scientists face a challenge to choose the correct animal model to study disease pathology, and neurological diseases are no exception to this rule.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Coronaviruses

In this still pandemic period of SARS-CoV-2 (and its variants, especially ‘Delta’ variant) infection that is responsible for Covid-19, the scientific literature on these viruses and related cellular targets is crucial to help the researchers/virologists and clinicians from all countries to develop a new generation of safer and more effective vaccines, as well as treatments to cure the more or less severe diseases and damages to the many organs and tissues of SARS-Co--2-infected people. This second book on coronaviruses mainly brings together some useful information regarding the prevention/vaccination, and chemotherapies to the potential treatment of coronavirus infections. The collection combines eight chapters titled: (1) Broad spectrum antivirals to combat covid-19: The reality and challenges (chapter 1), (2) Covid-19: Preventive and protective control management strategies (chapter 2), (3) Plant-derived extracts and bioactive compounds against coronavirus progression: preventive effects, mechanistic aspects, and structures (chapter 3), (4) Gastroenteritis: symptoms and epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 (chapter 4), (5) The chronicles of coronavirus: A Chinese king who conquered the entire world (chapter 5), (6) Traditional medicine as a natural remedy in ARDS & Covid-19 (chapter 6), (7) Molecular pathogenesis of human coronaviruses of 21st century (chapter 7), (8) COVID-19, mental health and neuropath physiology of pain related to temporomandibular disorder (chapter 8). Such a novel book compiling key data on SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19 actually represents a tool of the utmost value for all researchers working on these research fields. It should also be of great interest to clinicians who are facing an overgrowing number of individuals with Covid-19. The data from 20th October 2021 give ca. 242 million cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection worldwide, with over 4.9 million deaths.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy