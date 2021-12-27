Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralize omicron

In this still pandemic period of SARS-CoV-2 (and its variants, especially ‘Delta’ variant) infection that is responsible for Covid-19, the scientific literature on these viruses and related cellular targets is crucial to help the researchers/virologists and clinicians from all countries to develop a new generation of safer and more effective vaccines, as well as treatments to cure the more or less severe diseases and damages to the many organs and tissues of SARS-Co--2-infected people. This second book on coronaviruses mainly brings together some useful information regarding the prevention/vaccination, and chemotherapies to the potential treatment of coronavirus infections. The collection combines eight chapters titled: (1) Broad spectrum antivirals to combat covid-19: The reality and challenges (chapter 1), (2) Covid-19: Preventive and protective control management strategies (chapter 2), (3) Plant-derived extracts and bioactive compounds against coronavirus progression: preventive effects, mechanistic aspects, and structures (chapter 3), (4) Gastroenteritis: symptoms and epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 (chapter 4), (5) The chronicles of coronavirus: A Chinese king who conquered the entire world (chapter 5), (6) Traditional medicine as a natural remedy in ARDS & Covid-19 (chapter 6), (7) Molecular pathogenesis of human coronaviruses of 21st century (chapter 7), (8) COVID-19, mental health and neuropath physiology of pain related to temporomandibular disorder (chapter 8). Such a novel book compiling key data on SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19 actually represents a tool of the utmost value for all researchers working on these research fields. It should also be of great interest to clinicians who are facing an overgrowing number of individuals with Covid-19. The data from 20th October 2021 give ca. 242 million cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection worldwide, with over 4.9 million deaths.

