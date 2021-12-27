ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ANALYSIS: Jaguars set to start interview process for next head coach

By Extended Search
Lake City Reporter
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting...

www.lakecityreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Jaguars Have 27 Players On COVID List Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — With just three days before their game in Foxboro, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a major COVID problem. The team placed safety Andrew Wingard on the COVID-19 list and running back BJ Emmons on the practice squad COVID list on Thursday. Those moves came after three players were placed on the COVID list on Wednesday. The total number of Jaguars on the COVID list reached 27 on Thursday. News4Jax notes that four of the five offensive linemen who started last week’s game are on the COVID list. Players can — and likely will — be taken off the list before Sunday, with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad Khan
The Clemson Insider

Jags Coaching Search Update

With the NFL season winding down, the Jacksonville Jaguars are full steam ahead, as they search for Urban Meyer's replacement and Trevor Lawrence's next head coach. There have already been several reports (...)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy