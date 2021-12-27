ANALYSIS: Jaguars set to start interview process for next head coach

BOSTON (CBS) — With just three days before their game in Foxboro, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a major COVID problem.
The team placed safety Andrew Wingard on the COVID-19 list and running back BJ Emmons on the practice squad COVID list on Thursday.
Those moves came after three players were placed on the COVID list on Wednesday. The total number of Jaguars on the COVID list reached 27 on Thursday.
News4Jax notes that four of the five offensive linemen who started last week’s game are on the COVID list.
Players can — and likely will — be taken off the list before Sunday, with...
