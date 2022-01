Americans 65 years and older have much better hearing than their counterparts nearly a decade ago, according to a recent study published in Aging and Health Research. In 2008, 16.3% of older adults in the United States reported serious hearing loss. In 2017, the prevalence had declined to 14.8%. While this decline appears small, if the prevalence of serious hearing loss had remained at the same level as in 2008, an additional 793,000 Americans would have suffered from serious hearing loss in 2017.

