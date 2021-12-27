ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Governor Wolf announces New Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth

By James Wesser
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMGZr_0dWxEbZC00

HARRISBURG (WHTM) — On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced he intends on appointing a new Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Leigh M. Chapman is replacing current Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenried, who will be serving in the Wolf administration as a special advisor to the governor.

Watch: Gov. Wolf & Alaska State Vet approve Santa’s reindeer for flight

“Acting Secretary Degraffenreid has served with distinction over the past year, administering two smooth elections, and spearheading the modernization of key IT infrastructure. I commend her for her steady leadership during a challenging period in election administration, and look forward to working closely with her in her new role,” Gov. Wolf said.

“As we move into a new year and new election cycle, I have full confidence that Leigh M. Chapman will continue the Department’s efforts to lead Pennsylvania through a smooth election process and ensure that Pennsylvania voters continue to experience free and fair elections, among many responsibilities,” he added.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .

Chapman worked as an executive director of a non-partisan, nonprofit organization called Deliver My Vote, which is focused on research and education about voting by mail. Chapman has also held senior leadership positions at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and several other non-profit election reforms and advocacy organizations.

“I am honored and excited to be returning to the Department of State to serve as ​Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Chapman said. “Throughout my career, I have worked to ensure that voting rights are protected and to improve access to the ballot box. I look forward to continuing that work in my new role, and to build on the tremendously successful election reforms in Pennsylvania over the last several years.”

Chapman will start in her new role on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourErie

What to know about PA student loan relief programs next month

HARRISBURG, PA – (WTAJ) Governor Tom Wolf issued a reminder about the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief Programs, which will begin accepting applications in January. The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency will start taking applications for those students that are eligible for the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief or the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf responds to committee’s Congressional redistricting map

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is one step closer to finalizing their Congressional redistricting map, but Governor Tom Wolf has some notes. On Tuesday, Gov. Wolf sent a letter to House leadership and the chairs of the House State Government Committee, outlining his concerns with the proposed new map for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts passed by the committee […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Children coming from border get attention in governor’s race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, a Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, says he’ll take a harder line against the federal government’s yearlong practice of bringing unaccompanied minors found by the Border Patrol to various facilities in states. Republican governors in some states have protested the practice. Barletta said Wednesday he’d stop it if […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Alaska State
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
YourErie

Pennsylvania acting health secretary visits schools in Shippensburg to promote idea of pediatric vaccinations

Pennsylvania’s Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter made a visit to schools in Shippensburg this week to promote the idea of getting children five years of age and older vaccinated. The acting health secretary made a visit to Shippensburg because the school district was holding a clinic where anyone five years of age or older could […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf orders flags to half-staff to honor Sen. Harry Reid

HARRISBURG – On Wednesday, in accordance with the recent Presidential flag order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Senator Harry Reid. The United States and commonwealth flags shall fly at half-staff until sunset on the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Dept. of Human Services upcoming water assistance program taking applications Jan. 4

HARRISBURG — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) highlighted the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), an upcoming program to help Pennsylvanians maintain access to drinking and wastewater service. Applications for LIHWAP open Jan. 4, 2022. “Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services that keep our homes safe are foundational […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
YourErie

Erie County receives $1.44 million in grants for local outdoor attractions

Residents in Erie County will see some significant upgrades to staples of several local communities. On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces. “Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pa. Turnpike toll increases for 2022 about to begin

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is reminding motorists that the 5% toll increase for 2022 begins Jan. 2. This increase applies to E-ZPass and Toll By Plate Customers and will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 2, 2022. This will span across the entire system with the exception of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Millcreek Education Foundation receiving more than $139k

On Wednesday, State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, announced he successfully secured a $139,533 grant for the Millcreek Education Foundation. These competitive grant dollars go to regions only when elected officials advocate for them. In this instance, Bizzarro was successful in his bid for the money to come to Erie. For news delivered right to you, subscribe […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Commonwealth#Whtm#Santa#Department#Fox#Daily News#The Department Of State
YourErie

Erie County receives $1.4 million for Conservation Projects

Grants of $1.4 million have been awarded to Erie County in an effort to preserve the region’s natural beauty. The funding is from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. One organization getting part of the money is Asbury Woods, which will use the money to continue their mission of outdoor recreation and nature appreciation. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 10 new deaths from COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 256 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths as of Dec. 29. The cumulative total in the county now stands at 41,026, with 669 total deaths. According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: County Executive recommends health precautions this New Year’s Eve; 167 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 167 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 28. The cumulative total in the county now stands at 40,770, with 659 total deaths. According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Greene Township hosts free COVID-19 testing clinic

The effort of keep Erie County safe from COVID-19 continues. The parking lot is full, and the line of people waiting to get tested stretched around the building. Several hundred people waited in line. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists. Erie resident Alexa […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
EDUCATION
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy