Governor Wolf announces New Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG (WHTM) — On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced he intends on appointing a new Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Leigh M. Chapman is replacing current Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenried, who will be serving in the Wolf administration as a special advisor to the governor.

“Acting Secretary Degraffenreid has served with distinction over the past year, administering two smooth elections, and spearheading the modernization of key IT infrastructure. I commend her for her steady leadership during a challenging period in election administration, and look forward to working closely with her in her new role,” Gov. Wolf said.

“As we move into a new year and new election cycle, I have full confidence that Leigh M. Chapman will continue the Department’s efforts to lead Pennsylvania through a smooth election process and ensure that Pennsylvania voters continue to experience free and fair elections, among many responsibilities,” he added.

Chapman worked as an executive director of a non-partisan, nonprofit organization called Deliver My Vote, which is focused on research and education about voting by mail. Chapman has also held senior leadership positions at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and several other non-profit election reforms and advocacy organizations.

“I am honored and excited to be returning to the Department of State to serve as ​Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Chapman said. “Throughout my career, I have worked to ensure that voting rights are protected and to improve access to the ballot box. I look forward to continuing that work in my new role, and to build on the tremendously successful election reforms in Pennsylvania over the last several years.”

Chapman will start in her new role on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

