Wearing blue jeans to school in 1951-52

By Floyd Henschel Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith today’s dress in schools it is unbelievable that the blue jean situation caused unrest in Kiel High School, Kiel, Wis., in the 1950s. Up to 1951, I can’t recall any girl wearing blue jeans to the school I attended, or even if it was a problem. But in 1951-52 it...

www.leadertelegram.com

Leader-Telegram

Around Town Briefs 12/27/21

DIAPER DRIVE: A recent Diaper Drive by McDonell Area Catholic Schools collected 10,000 diapers and a large supply of baby wipes and feminine hygiene products. The donations were given to St. Francesca Resource Center, Catholic Charities, Chippewa County Foster Care Program and Chippewa County Public Health. • • •
ADVOCACY
Leader-Telegram

Einar’s Hardware had everything I’d be getting

The weather was up to something. It always is. My parents took me to town where Santa Claus (who resembled a neighbor named Merle Wakefield) set up shop at the Hartland fire hall. I’m not sure where he parked the reindeer. I was part of a group of humble, snot-nosed (we were snot walruses) children who needed to be prodded to ask Santa for things we weren’t sure we deserved. I asked Merle, who claimed to be Santa even after he responded when I’d said “Hi, Merle,” for what I wanted for Christmas, making sure it was available at Einar’s. Santa’s helpers gave every kid a brown paper bag filled with ancient peanuts, a mushy red apple whose skin (thicker than that of presidents) lodged between our teeth, and cavity-inducing candy so hard the city used it to fill potholes.
