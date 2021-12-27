ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing: South Louisiana Toddler With Severe Medical Condition Believed to be in “Imminent Danger”

By Brandon Comeaux
 3 days ago
Louisiana State Police, Facebook

2-year-old Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth has gone missing and Louisiana State Police say it is believed he is in "imminent danger."

Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office after Carson was reported missing from his home at 2047 Maglone Lane in Slaughter in East Feliciana Parish. He was last seen with his father, the suspect Orin Hollingsworth, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. He is wanted for questioning.

Description of Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth

Age: 2

Hair/Eyes: Blonde/Blue

Height/Weight: Approximately 24” - 30” tall; weighs about 24 pounds

Last Seen Wearing: White t-shirt with the words “Chilling with my Cousins” and a white and purple Luvs brand diaper; not wearing socks or shoes when he was last seen.

Important fact about Carson: He suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication.

Description of Orin Hollingsworth

Age: 35

Hair/Eyes: Brown, Brown; Also has a beard

Height/Weight: Approximately 6'1" tall; weighs about 220 pounds

Probable fact about Orin: He is possibly driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Louisiana license plate 860EIT.

If you have any information about where Carson or Orin may be, immediately call the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office at 225-683-5459 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Concerned Citizen Leads Police to Endangered Child Brought to St. Martin Parish Camp

A mother has been reunited with her two-year-old son after a concerned citizen aware of the search for him showed police where to go to find him - a camp in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police say 2-year-old Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth went missing Sunday afternoon after his biological father, Orin Hollingsworth, took him away from his home at 2047 Maglone Lane in Slaughter in East Feliciana Parish. Troopers were worried about Carson's condition, especially since he suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication.
Toxicology Results from Fatal I-49 Crash: Nearly 3 X Legal Limit

The Louisiana State Police have released the results of the toxicology tests on the wrong-way driver on I-49 who caused a fatal collision, claiming 4 lives. State Police say that John Lundy caused the head-on collision on December 17th after his vehicle veered off of the northbound lanes, through the I-49 median, and onto the southbound lanes, eventually colliding with another vehicle.
Video Shows Vehicle Flipping in Lafayette During Wild Police Chase

Wednesday we reported on the accident near Ambassador Caffery and I-10 following a police chase, and now we have the video of the accident. The chase started in Breaux Bridge after a man allegedly got into an altercation at Walmart, then while trying to leave the parking lot he allegedly tried to hit a police officer responding to the disturbance.
Breaux Bridge Chase Ends with Lafayette Crash

A suspect who led Breaux Bridge police on a chase into Lafayette before crashing is now in custody. According to Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu, the suspect was involved in some sort of incident at the Walmart in his city. According to Cantu, the suspect got in a car and sped away when police arrived, nearly hitting an officer's unit in the process. That's when, according to Cantu, another officer tried to pull over the suspect. Cantu says the suspect then took off and got on Interstate 10 West.
Do You Know This Masked Man? He Robbed A Lafayette Store

Lafayette police are searching the person who held up a Southside business at gunpoint. According to investigators, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery. A Lafayette police spokesperson would not confirm at which business the robbery occurred. The address suggests it's in a store in the strip mall in the Walmart parking lot.
Eunice Police Chief: “Godless, Senseless Fools” Injure Two People in Monday Shootings

Two people were injured on Monday as two separate shootings happening within two hours have Eunice's Police Chief very upset. “The suspects in both shootings are constants,” said Chief Randy Fontenot in a press release. “They are the common denominators in the majority of our shootings. In these cases, the line between victim and suspect has been blurred and nearly erased. The only true victims are the innocent people who are caught in the line of fire of these Godless, senseless fools.”
Scott Police Searching for Suspect Who Threatened Store Clerk With a Machete

The Scott Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly entered a business and threatened an employee with a machete. According to police, on Monday, December 27, 2021, around 4:00 pm, the subject entered a business at the 1000 block of Renaud Drive with a machete and threatened an employee if she did not give him items from behind the counter.
Gunshot Causes Abbeville Power Outage

Abbeville residents got an unexpected wake up call Wednesday when their electricity went out early in the morning. A blown transformer knocked out power to most of the city. When electrical workers arrived to repair that transformer, they realized what caused the explosion. Someone had shot the transformer. According to...
Crew Blows Up Tesla, and We’re Not Certain Why (VIDEO)

A crew installed explosive devices on a Tesla sedan and blew it up, and we're not certain why. The crew is from the Hydraulic Press Channel, known for using a hydraulic press to smash everyday items and post the videos of the results online. I'm guessing that they wanted to take things, er, one step farther. A huge step, maybe?
List of Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites Throughout Acadiana

Louisiana is seeing yet another spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. Yesterday's numbers showed an increase of 2,619 cases since Sunday. And according to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 12,164 cases along with 17 new deaths reported over the 4-day Christmas holiday weekend. If you are feeling...
SCAM ALERT: Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Tickets

With the new year upon us, you'd think that some of the old scams would be going away. Well, that's not the case. According to a post on the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Facebook page, it appears that someone has been selling (or at least trying to sell) fake tickets for their annual Mardi Gras Ball.
Louisiana Man Arrested on Human Trafficking Charges After Trying to Hire Babysitters to Change His Diaper

Louisiana State Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on human trafficking charges after he offered to pay people to change his diapers. Rutledge Deas IV of Metairie has been booked on human trafficking charges after police say he sent text messages to allegedly scam victims. They say in the message, Deas indicated that he was engaged in "alternative therapy" and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers.
Man Locks People Inside of New Orleans Arcade, Violently Destroys Every Game With Axe [Video]

Customers and employees of Sea Cave Arcade in New Orleans literally found themselves in a living nightmare that lasted two days. Owner of Sea Cave Archive Judah Lea tells WWLTV it all started Sunday, December 12 during a gaming tournament. Lea says at one point a customer in the arcade began acting erratically "using a price tag gun to maliciously plaster a video game with stickers" according to WWLTV.com.
