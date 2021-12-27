Missing: South Louisiana Toddler With Severe Medical Condition Believed to be in “Imminent Danger”

Louisiana State Police, Facebook

2-year-old Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth has gone missing and Louisiana State Police say it is believed he is in "imminent danger."

Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office after Carson was reported missing from his home at 2047 Maglone Lane in Slaughter in East Feliciana Parish. He was last seen with his father, the suspect Orin Hollingsworth, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. He is wanted for questioning.

Description of Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth

Age: 2

Hair/Eyes: Blonde/Blue

Height/Weight: Approximately 24” - 30” tall; weighs about 24 pounds

Last Seen Wearing: White t-shirt with the words “Chilling with my Cousins” and a white and purple Luvs brand diaper; not wearing socks or shoes when he was last seen.

Important fact about Carson: He suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication.

Description of Orin Hollingsworth

Age: 35

Hair/Eyes: Brown, Brown; Also has a beard

Height/Weight: Approximately 6'1" tall; weighs about 220 pounds

Probable fact about Orin: He is possibly driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Louisiana license plate 860EIT.

If you have any information about where Carson or Orin may be, immediately call the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office at 225-683-5459 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

