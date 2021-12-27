Gators Extend Offer To Highly-Coveted UTEP Transfer WR Jacob Cowing

The Florida Gators are looking for some help at the wide receiver position, especially after Jacob Copeland announced his decision to transfer to Maryland last week. Now, they've officially extended an offer to one of the more highly-coveted transfers in the portal, UTEP receiver Jacob Cowing.

Cowing announced that he received an offer from the University of Florida earlier today, tagging incoming Florida receivers coach Keary Colbert, who was brought in with Napier from USC not long ago.

For Florida, they're heading into a season with unknowns at WR. While the team is going to retain players such as Justin Shorter and Trent Whittemore, who played significant snaps this season, they'll be losing Copeland and veteran WR Rick Wells, who became one of the more important pieces to the program's offense this year.

The team also has unknowns at the position, with rising redshirt sophomore Xzavier Henderson and young players such as Marcus Burke and Daejon Reynolds waiting in the wing for their opportunities. It should also be noted, that as of right now the program did not sign a receiver during the early signing period for the 2022 class.

Enter Cowing, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, who played the last three seasons of his football career at UTEP, accounting for 141 receptions for 2,595 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has had at least 31 receptions, 550 yards and three touchdowns during all three years with the Miners.

Last season, Cowing accounted for 69 receptions for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns. He added four rushing attempts for 75 yards and a touchdown as well.

Cowing would quickly become one of the go-to options for presumed starting quarterback Anthony Richardson next season if he opted for Florida, giving the young QB a reliable target down the field.

Though, the team could not get a show at Cowing because he is expected to be recruited by the majority of top-tier FBS schools. Landing him would instantly provide some relief. If they can't, however, don't be surprised to see Florida add another receiver through the transfer portal at some point, supplementing the players they have.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.