ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

My Top 5 Unpopular Opinions, Let us Know Yours

By jpinthemorning
98.7 Jack FM
98.7 Jack FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in June, I wrote an article entitled 'Unpopular Opinion: Big Red is Better than Dr. Pepper.' It turns out it wasn't that unpopular of an opinion and turned out to be my 5th most clicked story of the year! It turns out that Big Red drinkers are just as passionate...

987jack.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Your Most Controversial Food Opinions

Sign up for Conor’s newsletter here. Earlier this week, I highlighted a debate about the merits of the Slow Food movement and asked readers to share any contested opinion about food or foodstuffs that they happen to hold. Some correspondents took aim at particular foods. “Green beans are chalky...
FOOD & DRINKS
houstonianonline.com

“They let us down in bullshit.”

The restaurant industry and then he met D’s name Restaurants stay to sit down he met brilliant, Not for sale Stores. Specifically because of the busy Christmas time Stores Stocked in bulk. No one expected such a rapid shutdown, according to a tour of Dutch catering establishments today. Gilles...
RESTAURANTS
Willits News

Let us know

The Willits News is happy to share your events and community news with the North County community. Increase your audience and participation by letting us spread the word! Make sure your community hears about your organization’s activities. Send your event information to: editorial@willitsnews.com and we’ll be happy to publish it for you absolutely free. It could be a benefit dinner, a concert, a theater event, anything you are inviting the general public to. Make sure to include the name of the event, the date, the time and the place. Add in whatever you think the public should know – does it benefit a local organization, is it a regular local happening, or are there special local community members involved? Include a photo from a previous event if you have one and you’re done! Or, send us information about something your club or organization is doing. Maybe you’re having a bake sale, or a spaghetti feed. Perhaps a class of school children went on a special field trip. Share your fun with your neighbors and community. For more information, email us at editorial@willitsnews.com.
WILLITS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Victoria, TX
Food & Drinks
Victoria, TX
Lifestyle
City
Victoria, TX
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant Closing After Almost 30 Years

Losing a beloved restaurant is always sad. It’s even more difficult to accept when that restaurant has been around for decades and is a fixture in the community. The past few years, we’ve seen plenty of great local restaurants have to shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic. Even without a pandemic, it’s hard to make it as a local eatery, which is why I always love to support my local spots.
MICHIGAN STATE
SheKnows

General Hospital Alum Is Heading for a Real-Life Wedding: ‘She Said Yes’ — Plus, That Ring… Wow!

Zac Garred popped the question to Allison Boyd. On General Hospital, the wedding of Levi and Maxie was one of Port Charles’ grandest disasters, what with hostages being taken and the groom being revealed to be a nefarious villain and all. But we have a hunch that the nuptials of the baddie’s former portrayer Zac Garred and newly minted fiancée Allison Boyd are going to be a whole lot sweeter.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Whitley
98.7 Jack FM

The New Dairy Treet Opens Today

UPDATED: The new Dairy Treet on John Stockbauer will open today, according to a Facebook post. Dairy Treet posted this today and it quickly spread like wildfire on social media. HOW IT ALL STARTED:. Dairy Treet, which initially opened in 1955 has announced is opening its second location tomorrow! Sixty-five...
VICTORIA, TX
98.7 Jack FM

THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Mumphord’s Was Featured on Daytripper

It's time for another Throwback Thursday story. The season 8 finale of the Taytripper, which aired on June 3, 2017, featured our hometown of Victoria, Texas. Host, Chet Garner made stops at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, Texas Zoo, Moonshine Drinkery, and Mumphords BBQ, just to name a few. You can find the full Victoria episode on the daytripper website.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Candy#Tacos#Mexican Food#Olive Garden#Food Drink#Big Red#Flavor#Mi Tierra
Hot 107.9

Dr.Fauci Let’s Us Know If It’s Safe to See Family For The Holidays

Dr.Fauci talks to Beyonce Alowishus about the safety of seeing family during the holiday season. Watch the full interview below! RELATED: Dr. Fauci Speaks On Delta Variant, New Mask Mandate, &amp; COVID-19 Vaccine Options RELATED: Dr. Fauci Predicts What Our “Normal” Will Look Like In The Future [WATCH] RELATED: Johnson &amp; Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66% Effective […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
98.7 Jack FM

Love This New Trend As Non Alcoholic Bar Opens In San Antonio

A toast is in order for HASH Vegan Eats, the first lounge of its kind in San Antonio which features non-alcoholic beverages exclusively at its bar. There is a myriad of reasons why someone might want to enjoy the bar atmosphere but not the pressure to drink or the effects of intoxication. Each of their reasonings is exactly why brothers, Michael, and Rogelio Sánchez opened HASH VEGAN EATS.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
98.7 Jack FM

The Ultimate Texas Christmas Tree

Here is one of my favorite things to write about. Whataburger! This might be the most Texas Christmas Tree I have ever seen. Noe Gasca posted this picture on the Whataburger Fanatics Facebook page... HOW DID HE DO IT?. Noe Gasca started collecting his items on November 1st and ordered...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.7 Jack FM

Christmas Came Early for this Texas Tortoise Lover

As odd as it sounds, we know that people who love their pets, really love their pets, no matter what kind of pet they have and this includes tortoises. Former San Marcos mayor lost his beloved tortoise. And for former San Marcos Mayor Daniel Guerrero, who lost his tortoise named...
TEXAS STATE
lizmarieblog.com

My Top Secret for Cozying Up Your Sofas

Clean. Mess. These are two opposing words I come across every day when talking with all of you about our cozy home. “Liz Marie, how do you keep everything so clean and white?” It may look like our house is sparkling and spotless, our home is full of dents, dings, and imperfections. While I really enjoy embracing the mess, I also have come up with some cozy tips through trial and error throughout the years. Have you ever wondered how I keep my living room sofas and chairs clean while having a toddler and 3 dogs? Today I’m sharing my top secret for cozying up your sofas and chairs while keeping them clean.
INTERIOR DESIGN
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987jack.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy