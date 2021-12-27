ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Cal Transfer Guard McKade Mettauer Commits to Oklahoma

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3O8F_0dWx5Hoq00

Guard McKade Mettauer, who was Cal's highest rated offensive lineman in 2021 as a junior before entering the transfer portal, announced on social media Monday that he has committed to Oklahoma.

It demonstrates the respect coaches have for Mettauer's talent that he was able to transfer to one of the nation's elite football programs.

Mettaur was named a second-team all-Pac-12 offensive lineman this season by Pro Football Focus.

Mettauer will be playing for new Sooners head coach Brent Venables, who had been Clemson's defensive coordinator before replacing Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma's head coach. Riley is now the head coach at USC.

Oklahoma had finished each of the previous six seasons ranked among the top seven teams in the final AP polls. The Sooners have participated in the four-team College Football Playoff in four of the past six seasons, and they were in contention for a spot in the CFP for most of this season. They are No 16 in the final CFP rankings this season and are scheduled to face Oregon in the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl.

Mettauer started 28 games on Cal's offensive line during his career in Berkeley.

He made his first start in in the 2019 opener against UC Davis, and he started the last 28 Cal games in succession. The departure of Mettauer leaves a holes in the Bears' offensive line.

The offensive line was one of Cal's strengths this past season. The Bears yielded only 25 sacks in 12 games (2.08 sacks per game) this season. That was a sizable improvement over 2020, when it allowed 15 sacks in just four games (3.75 sacks per game) and 2019, when it gave up 46 sacks in 13 games (3.54 sacks per game) in 2019.

Cal signed one offensive lineman, Sioape Vatikani, in its incoming 2022 class, although true freshmen seldom make a major impact in their first season in the Pac-12.

Cover photo of McKade Mettauer is by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oregon State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders wants to know why he's good enough to recruit to Florida State but not against his alma mater

Deion Sanders saw the videos as Florida State “fans” burned his jerseys and torched various items of memorabilia. Witnessed their very visceral reactions to Travis Hunter, arguably the No. 1 overall college football prospect in the 2022 class, when Hunter elected to sign with Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers football program and not Coach Prime’s alma mater, Florida State.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bowl Game

Sooners legend Bob Stoops is back in charge of the Oklahoma football team for the Sooners upcoming bowl game. The former national championship-winning coach will lead the program against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday. It’ll be a one-game stint for Stoops, who returns to Norman as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#College Football Playoff#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Cal Transfer Guard#Mettaur#Pac 12#Sooners#Clemson#Ap#Cfp#Uc Davis#Cal Sports Report#Twitter
The Spun

Bob Stoops Reveals His Plans After Winning The Alamo Bowl

Legendary coach Bob Stoops returned to Oklahoma’s sideline on Wednesday night for the Alamo Bowl. His return to the program was a triumphant one, as he led the Sooners to a 47-32 win. Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks had an incredible performance, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Times

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas upbeat as reports of locker room tension surface

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas says she‘s “thrilled” to be competing on the women’s team, but apparently not all of her teammates share her enthusiasm. Two female Penn swimmers told sports website OutKick in anonymous interviews that team members are frustrated and upset as...
SOCIETY
SPORTbible

Olympic Champ Slams Decision To Allow Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas To Compete Against Women, Says 'Current Rules Are Not Fair'

An Olympic champion has insisted that “forcing” controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete against women only “engenders resentment.”. University of Pennsylvania student Thomas destroyed women’s records in both the 200-metre freestyle and 500-metre freestyle. The 22-year-old, who previously competed as a male swimmer at UPenn...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
The Spun

Caleb Williams Addresses His Future At Oklahoma After Bowl Win

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had a strong performance in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Wednesday night. Now, the world waits to see if it will be his last game in crimson and cream. Williams’ future has been a point of speculation since head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world and left for USC one month ago.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Norman Transcript

Horning: Stoops finally takes Sooners where Riley couldn't

SAN ANTONIO — Maybe, come spring, they’ll tell us. The players themselves will have had time to think about it, process it and come up with an answer to the question. Of course, they may not want to. Or, perhaps, they’ll be told not to, because who needs the headlines and the headaches.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
511
Followers
989
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy