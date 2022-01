Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today highlighted the significance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Leqvio® (inclisiran), the fourth small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy (or RNAi therapeutic) approved in the U.S., and the first and only to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (also known as “bad cholesterol” or LDL-C). Leqvio is indicated in the U.S. as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) who require additional lowering of LDL-C. Alnylam scientists discovered inclisiran and published the first clinical data. Alnylam also supported early clinical development. As of January 2020, Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement. Novartis AG continues to develop inclisiran and commercialize Leqvio worldwide, with Alnylam eligible to receive tiered royalties between 10 and 20 percent on global sales.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO