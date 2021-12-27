ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"It Depends" - Bernardo Silva Opens Up on Contributing Factors Affecting Decision on Man City Future

Bernardo Silva is in the form of his life this season, with the general consensus among fans and pundits alike being that the Portuguese international has to be classed as the best midfielder in Europe currently.

However, things were certainly not as rosy in regards to the diminutive maestro’s future prior to the start of the 2021/22 campaign, with Pep Guardiola publicly confirming Silva's desire to depart the club during the summer.

In a COVID-hit market, sides in both Spain and Italy seemed unwilling to pay the UEFA Nations League winner's asking price.

Speaking in a new interview with Portuguese sports newspaper O Jogo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Bernardo Silva has opened up on his future at Manchester City and whether playing for one of the best clubs in the world, in perhaps the best competitions in the world have affected his decision.

Bernardo Silva explained, “It depends. Right now, I think it’s the best championship (Premier League) in the world, I think it’s the country where the level is the highest."

"There was a Spanish dominance a few years ago, which lasted a long time. I think that at the moment, the English teams are the strongest in the world and therefore, it is always good to be where the best football is played."

Away from the football side and over to the personal aspect, the three-time Premier League champion revealed, “There are personal decisions that also count, such as being closer to the family etc. But I confess that one of my dreams was to be a part of the best championship in the world.

For now, uncertainty certainly looms over the Portugal international, however his success and vital part within Pep Guardiola's system may sway his mindset towards the idea of remaining in Manchester, and perhaps extending his current deal.

#Man City#Manchester City#Portuguese#Covid#The Uefa Nations League#O Jogo#Sport Witness#Spanish#English
