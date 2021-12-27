ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mark Zuckerberg's Ring Of Power

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning to appreciate that control is an illusion is hard, especially when...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
featureweekly.com

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, has added a Hawaii reservoir to his assets

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s already massive Hawaii estate has suddenly grown much more. According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the internet millionaire and his wife, Priscilla Chan, recently purchased 110 acres of agricultural land on the island of Kauai, which contains the majority of a century-old reservoir originally utilised by a sugar plantation operator.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

Mark Zuckerberg adds 110 acres to controversial 1,500-acre Hawaii estate

Mark Zuckerberg has added 110 acres to his controversial 1,500-acre estate in Kauai, Hawaii, dropping $17m for the purchase. The 110 acres of land that the Facebook founder and his wife recently bought includes the Ka Loko reservoir, a century-old reservoir whose dam broke in 2006 and released 400m gallons of water that killed seven people on Kauai’s north shore.
REAL ESTATE
kauainownews.com

Mark Zuckerberg Expands Kauaʻi Estate With $17M Land Purchase

Mark Zuckerberg has scooped up another 110 acres of land on Kauaʻi, growing his North Shore estate to nearly 1,500 acres, Insider reported Monday. The $17 million purchase by the tech billionaire and CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, include century-old Ka Loko Reservoir that sparked a deadly flood in 2006, killing seven people, The Honolulu Star Advertiser’s Andrew Gomes first reported.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
editorials24.com

Mark Zuckerberg adds reservoir to massive Hawaiian estate

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have purchased 110 acres of a former sugar plantation reservoir on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The agricultural land includes most of the earthen Ka Loko Reservoir, which tragically dumped over 400 million gallons of water when one of its walls failed in 2006, killing seven people, including a pregnant woman.
REAL ESTATE
Telegraph

Mark Zuckerberg's 'metaverse' faces regulation, warns digital minister

Britain will seek to regulate the rise of the metaverse popularised by Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook under its flagship Online Safety Bill, the UK’s digital minister has confirmed. Facebook, which rebranded as Meta in November, and dozens of other companies have claimed that breakthroughs in virtual reality mean that...
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Jack Dorsey expresses mild Web3 cynicism, basically calling it a scam

The future of the internet is starting to come together, kind of like a salami and peanut butter sandwich. Between Meta’s push for us to exist in the metaverse and the decentralized acid trip that has produced visions of Web3 in the brain holes of venture capitalists, it seems like we’re approaching another catalyst in how we access the digital world.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ring Of Power
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg's $37M 'five-house estate' in Palo Alto is seen in aerial photos for the first time after years of battles with neighbors over compound

Mark Zuckerberg's $37million 'five-house compound' in Silicon Valley is pictured for the first time after years of complaints from neighbors over his plans to build a massive family estate. The 37-year-old founder and CEO of Facebook has transformed his original $7million Palo Alto home that he purchased in 2011 into...
REAL ESTATE
clevelandstar.com

Claims of virtual groping hit Zuckerberg's metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse can?t shake the problems of the real world, with a beta tester claiming she was sexually harassed in Horizon Worlds, his company's virtual reality social platform. Meta's Horizon Worlds opened to users in the US and Canada earlier this week, giving users the opportunity to chat, explore,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techstartups.com

The Metaverse—Why Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘metaverse’ plan and Facebook’s vision to take over people’s lives should terrify and scare everyone

On October 28, 2021, Facebook announced it was changing its corporate name to Meta to reflect its focus on the metaverse. Meta’s version of the metaverse intends to expand beyond just Facebook but also span social presence, office work, entertainment, and every aspect of our lives. However, the timing was particularly suspicious considering the name change came on the heels of whistleblower Frances Haugen’s massive exposure of the inner workings at Facebook.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
hawaiitelegraph.com

Zuckerberg continues to colonize Hawaii

Facebook founder has expanded his not-so-virtual empire with latest land purchase. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has bought another 110 acres of land on the Hawaiian island of Kauai despite protests from locals as they assume ownership of territory including a reservoir and pristine forest. The social media tycoon and his...
HAWAII STATE
Cheddar News

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Andreessen Horowitz Co-Founder Marc Andreesseen Clash Over Web3

Venture capitalists and CEOs are clashing over the future of the internet. Web3 is the tech world's name for a decentralized, blockchain-based internet that runs on cryptocurrency. It was recently the topic of a tweet from Block CEO and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who wrote that Web3 will not actually be owned by users, and instead be controlled by rich venture capitalists. Dorsey later shared that he was blocked on Twitter by Marc Andreesen, co-founder of VC firm Andreesen Horowitz, which has invested billions of dollars into Web3 and crypto projects. Correspondent for DealBook from the New York Times, Ephrat Livni, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the future of Web3.
INTERNET
Houston Chronicle

Mark Zuckerberg dropped millions on even more Kauai property in Hawaii

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan recently bought 110 more acres on the island of Kauai. This is an addition to the 700 acres he bought in 2014 for nearly $100 million and the 600 acres he bought in April for $53 million. Zuckerberg’s properties are on...
HAWAII STATE
arizonadailyindependent.com

Zuckerberg’s Group Spent Over $5.1 Million To Influence 2020 Election Offices In Arizona

In November 2020, Pima County Supervisors Ally Miller and Steve Christy voted against a canvass of the 2020 General Election results citing concerns that the their certification of results would be part of a larger pool of certifications coming out of the state of Arizona and across the country of an election in which Big Tech money old time ballot box stuffing allegedly occurred at historic levels.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy