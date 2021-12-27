City Announces Road Closures, Parking Restrictions and Other Details for 2022 Mummers Parade

Digital parade map available here

PHILADELPHIA — The City of Philadelphia today released the road closures and parking restrictions associated with the 2022 Mummers Parade taking place on Saturday, January 1. Parking restrictions will begin in advance on December 27 along portions of the parade route, which starts at City Hall and moves south to Washington Avenue via Broad Street. Most parking and traffic restrictions will be lifted upon the conclusion of the event. A full event story map is available online at phila.gov/mummers.

Public Health Guidance

City of Philadelphia regulations require all parade-goers along the parade route to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Participants and spectators are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick. Anyone with heightened risk factors or concerns about COVID exposure is reminded that PHL17 will air live parade coverage beginning at 8 a.m. on New Years Day. Spectators and participants can find more COVID-19 parade day safety tips here.

Road Closures & Parking Restrictions

Monday, December 27, 2021

Parking is prohibited starting 6 p.m. on Monday, December 27 through 6 p.m on Sunday, January 2, on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Two eastbound travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square starting 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 2 for equipment load-in and staging. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this timeframe.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 through 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe.

Thursday, December 30, 2021

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard on December 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) for equipment delivery and setup.

Friday, December 31, 2021

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on December 31, 2021 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on December 31, 2021 through 7 a.m. on January 2, 2022.

Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 31, 2021. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Saturday, January 1, 2022

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on January 1, 2022 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on January 1, 2022—beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.

Additional Parking Restrictions on January 1, 2022

Temporary “No Parking” zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 1, 2022—both sides of street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square (east side)

South Penn Square from Juniper Street to 15th Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Side of Logan Circle

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Public Transportation

Due to event-related street closures, attendees are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to access the parade area. Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA’s website.

Public Safety Information

No bags or items should be left unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container)—notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

The public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire

All locations referenced above and the surrounding area are designated as a “No-Drone Zone.” Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drones of any kind are not permitted.

For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, read the Special Event Safety Guide.

Additional Information for Media

Press credential inquiries and general media inquiries about the Mummers Parade should be directed to: Tracy@enroutemarketing.com.

Additional information and ticketing information is available at: https://www.phlvisitorcenter.com/Mummers.

