ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Griffins Ink Three to PTOs

griffinshockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed center Josh Dickinson, left wing Max Humitz and defenseman Gordi Myer to professional tryouts. Dickinson joins Grand Rapids for the third time this season and has logged one assist, four penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in four games this...

griffinshockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
griffinshockey.com

Sunday's Game at Chicago Postponed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The American Hockey League on Thursday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins’ away game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 against the Chicago Wolves has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves. A make-up date has not yet been determined. Grand Rapids...
NHL
griffinshockey.com

Riley Barber Returns from Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned right wing Riley Barber to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad. Barber joined the Red Wings for the first time in his career on Dec. 18 and made his NHL season debut later that day, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals, the forward has skated in 13 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. Barber is yet to register his first point in the NHL and has two penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. With the Griffins this season, the seven-year-pro is tied for fourth on the roster with 16 points (7-9—16) in 21 games while his four power play goals are tied for sixth in the AHL. Barber rattled off a six-game point streak (4-5—9) from Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and is currently in the midst of a three-game stretch (2-1—3) from Dec. 6-11.
NHL
griffinshockey.com

Sebrango Returns from World Junior Championship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned defenseman Donovan Sebrango to the Grand Rapids Griffins from Canada’s National Junior Team. Sebrango, 19, represented Team Canada at the World Junior Championship for the first time in his career. However, it was a quick stay, as the tournament was cut short due to COVID-19 after just two games. The Ottawa, Ontario, native logged one goal and a plus-two rating in two outings with his home country.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ohio State University#Echl#The Grand Rapids Griffins#The Toledo Walleye#Griffinshockey Com
griffinshockey.com

Scrappy New Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Overcoming a depleted roster that dressed only 14 skaters – four shy of a full lineup – due to COVID protocols, injuries and NHL callups, the Grand Rapids Griffins gritted their way to a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday in their 24th annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Van Andel Arena.
NHL
lacrossebucket.com

2022 Schedule Preview: Canisius Golden Griffins

(Photo Courtesy of Canisius Athletics) The Canisius Golden Griffins are the 58th DI program and fifth from the MAAC to release their 2022 men’s lacrosse schedule. The Griffin are coming off a 2021 campaign in which they went 5-5 (3-3 MAAC) against a MAAC-only schedule. The Griffins ended their season with a 10-5 loss to Manhattan in the conference semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
KRDO News Channel 13

Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation

Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte was an assistant coach for team USA at the World Junior Championship. He's heading back to Colorado much sooner than expected after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. "I think we’re all just really disappointed," Mayotte said. "Mostly for the guys, and not just our guys, but The post Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy