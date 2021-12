Tyler Mitchell, an Atlanta native, was just 23 when the young photographer got the chance of a lifetime: to shoot Beyoncé for the cover of Vogue in 2018. Mitchell became the first Black photographer to shoot Vogue's cover. And now that very magazine cover and other images by Mitchell and 14 other rising Black photographers from all over the globe are on display at a vibrant new exhibition that opened Friday at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO