U.N. Libya adviser urges focus on elections

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS (Reuters) – A senior U.N. official said on Monday the main focus after the delay of last week’s planned election in Libya should be on ways to move forward with the vote rather than on the fate of the interim government. The U.N. secretary general’s special...

