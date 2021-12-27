Millennium Physician Group, Charlotte Heart and Vascular Institute partner

Cullman, Ala. — Cullman Regional is pleased to welcome board-certified family care physician John Morgan, MD to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. Morgan received his medical degree the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham and completed his residency at the Family Physicians’ Association of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio. With over 35 years of medical experience, Dr. Morgan helps make quality care more accessible to Cullman residents. As a family care physician, Dr. Morgan provides diagnosis and treatment for chronic illnesses as well as health promotion and disease prevention. Dr. Morgan treats patients 12 and older for the following conditions: Acute respiratory illnessAsthmaBronchitisChest painCOPDDiabetesFatigueHeart failureHigh cholesterol and triglyceridesHypertension (high blood pressure)FluMenopauseMigrainesOsteoarthritisOsteoporosisPneumonia Dr. Morgan will be providing care for patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group — North located in Professional Office Building 1, Suite 450 (1948 Alabama Highway 157, Cullman, AL 35058). Schedule an appointment with Dr. Morgan by calling 256-297-8952. For more information about Dr. Morgan or services provided by Cullman Regional, visit online at https://cullmanregionalmedicalgroup.com/.

