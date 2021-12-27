Yemen’s Houthis allow temporary resumption of UN flights to Sanaa airport -agency

Sudanese security forces shot and killed four protesters on Thursday during demonstrations by tens of thousands who defied a security lockdown and severed communications to rally against military rule, medics said. For more than two months, pro-democracy activists have kept up a campaign of street demonstrations against a military takeover in October. A crackdown on the protests has now seen at least 52 people killed, according to the independent Doctors' Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement. On Thursday, security forces killed with live bullets four protesters in Omdurman, twin city of the capital Khartoum, and wounded dozens, they said.

PROTESTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO