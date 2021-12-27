ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Yemen’s Houthis allow temporary resumption of UN flights to Sanaa airport -agency

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – The aviation authority run by the Houthi administration in Yemen has allowed temporary...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents. Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah has previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen. The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.
MIDDLE EAST
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houthis#Yemen#Sanaa#Iran#Un#Reuters#The United Nations#Saba#Saudi
US News and World Report

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Drone, Strikes Targets in Yemen's Sanaa

(Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed a drone sent over southern Saudi Arabia early on Monday, and coalition air strikes hit parts of the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa, Saudi state media said. The drone was launched from Sanaa international airport and was aimed at civilians at...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Saudi Defences Destroy Two Houthi Drones Targeting Abha Airport -News Agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's air defences on Sunday destroyed two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the Abha international airport in the southwest of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. State-run SPA cited a statement from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group which controls most...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

UN agency says to cut food aid to Yemen for want of funds

The World Food Programme said Wednesday it was "forced" to cut aid to Yemen due to lack of funds, and warned of a surge in hunger in the war-torn country.   Yemen has been devastated by a civil war between the Saudi-backed government and Iran-backed Huthi rebels since 2014, and millions of civilians are on the brink of famine.
CHARITIES
UN News Centre

Escalation in Yemen ‘worst in years’ – UN top envoy

According to his statement, airstrikes on Sana’a have resulted in the loss of civilian lives, and damage to noncombatant infrastructure and residential areas. A continued offensive on Ma’rib, where at least 35,000 people have been forced to flee since September, and unabated missile attacks on the governorate are causing civilian casualties, damage to civilian objects and mass displacement.
SAUDI ARABIA
94.3 Jack FM

Colombia captures five people over airport bombing

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s police captured five people during raids in the Andean country’s second city Medellin and surrounding areas in connection with a bombing earlier this month at an airport in the northern city of Cucuta, it said on Tuesday. Three people, including two police officers,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Sudan security forces kill four protesters as thousands rally

Sudanese security forces shot and killed four protesters on Thursday during demonstrations by tens of thousands who defied a security lockdown and severed communications to rally against military rule, medics said. For more than two months, pro-democracy activists have kept up a campaign of street demonstrations against a military takeover in October. A crackdown on the protests has now seen at least 52 people killed, according to the independent Doctors' Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement. On Thursday, security forces killed with live bullets four protesters in Omdurman, twin city of the capital Khartoum, and wounded dozens, they said.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

U.N. Bodies Urge Yemen's Houthis to Release Two Staff Members

(Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement has detained two staff members of UNESCO and U.N. Human Rights since early November, the UN bodies said in a joint statement on Tuesday, calling for their immediate release. The statement gave no details on the two individuals, but a Yemeni government official told Reuters...
HUMAN RIGHTS
US News and World Report

Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile at Coalition Camp in Shabwa, Say Sources

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis on Thursday launched a missile at a camp housing Yemeni forces belonging to a Saudi-led coalition that had sent reinforcements to counter a push on the oil-producing province of Shabwa, military sources and a local official said. The ballistic missile killed four soldiers and wounded...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rocket Attack Sparks Major Conflagration at Syrian Port of Latakiya

CAIRO - Syrian media is accusing Israel of a rocket attack that set off a major conflagration in the port area of Latakiya early Tuesday, damaging a large number of shipping containers. Arab media claims that Israel destroyed a number of containers transporting Iranian weapons. Syrian TV showed fire crews...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Sudan gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur

Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing about 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the western region, officials said Wednesday. "We heard intense gunfire," local resident Mohamed Salem told AFP. A WFP official said the organisation was "conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contained some 1,900 tonnes of food products", intended to be lifesaving supplies for some of the most vulnerable people.
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.3 Jack FM

Islamic State claims responsibility for explosion in Kabul

CAIRO (Reuters) – Islamic State claims responsibility for an explosion that took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, the militant group said on Saturday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy