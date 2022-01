Lucasfilm and Disney have had to postpone the premiere event for the upcoming Star Wars event series The Book of Boba Fett, due to COVID-19. While there has been no confirmed case of COVID among The Book of Boba Fett cast or crew, it is being reported that Disney has grown increasingly concerned about the new Omicron variant of COVID that has swept across the US (and much of the world) at a rapid pace. Right now, The Book of Boba Fett Hollywood premiere and red carpet is being delayed from January 4th to February 8th; The Book of Boba Fett will begin streaming on Disney+ on December 29th.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO