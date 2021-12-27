Russia's Severstal will need to pay $340 million in extra taxes in 2022

There is a reduced interest by Russians to pay taxes. After some opinionated assessments, the blame was pushed to cryptocurrencies and mass exposure to cryptocurrencies. With this, a bill has been passed into the law so that this menace, as the government views it, can be stopped. In a recent interview Daniel Egorov (the Russian Federal Taxation Service head) had with RBC local publication, he said, "Cryptocurrency can erode the tax database of the Russian, and as such, the government will have no means of providing basic amenities for its people of which tax is the medium of financing them." One may wonder how the discovery was made. Usually, the government can know how much a company makes and how much their tax is supposed to be as all their transactions go through the bank system, and they confirm through the record books of those companies. Now, these companies no longer make transactions using the banks but rather via crypto platforms as they deem fit hence making the government ignorant of profit being generated and the tax which is supposed to be remitted is not remitted; which lawmakers referred to as tax evasion or tax exemption.

