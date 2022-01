Way back in March 2020 we brought you a review of the Securam Touch, from a company best known—at the time—for making locks for safes. The Touch was capable enough for a first product from a company entering the smart home space, though it came with a couple of major drawbacks, including an unpolished app and, especially, no Wi-Fi support. The all-new Securam EOS remedies both those issues. It’s still not a perfect smart lock, but it is at least a somewhat improved (and cheaper) one.

