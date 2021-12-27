ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAN Issues Guideline for Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

By American Academy of Neurology (AAN)
 5 days ago

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL 4 P.M. ET, MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021. Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – Diabetic neuropathy refers to nerve damage due to diabetes and it may lead to pain and numbness, most often in the hands and feet. To help neurologists and other doctors determine the best treatment for people...

eturbonews.com

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: New Low Dose Pill Treatment

CRPS is a debilitating, orphan disease characterized by severe chronic pain, swelling, and hypersensitivity to touch- among other undesirable symptoms which typically affects the upper and/or lower extremities. Soin Therapeutics, a biotechnology company based in Dayton, OH, has completed the formulation development work of their novel, proprietary low dose naltrexone...
DAYTON, OH
Good News Network

Best 2021 Medical Breakthroughs And Treatments to Beat Cancer, Alzheimer’s, Diabetes & More

Whether a deadly disease like cancer and Alzheimer’s or a lifelong affliction like diabetes, eczema, or arthritis, 2021 has been a year of breakthroughs and advancements. Beyond COVID-19 and the developments of the mRNA vaccines created to halt the pandemic, medical researchers around the world continued to focus on the long-entrenched problems that have plagued our health for centuries.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Causes of Sudden High Blood Pressure

Sudden high blood pressure occurs in some persons under stress or excitement. Certain medications can also cause sudden high blood pressure. When you experience stress, your body releases certain chemicals to raise your blood pressure. It’s not clear why this happens, but it may be due to the hormones that get triggered by the brain during stressful situations. People who have “nervous tension” often develop temporary increases in blood pressure after periods of prolonged anxiety.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Pre-Diabetes is Not “Just” Pre-Diabetes!

The diagnosis “pre-diabetes” doesn’t really sound all that ominous, does it? It’s kind of like getting a warning ticket for going through a yellow light. Your doctor explains that you don’t actually have diabetes—just some early signs of it, nothing to worry about. And many doctors deliver that news with little more than a gentle reminder that it’s important to keep your “sugar” low.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Penn Researchers Develop Structural Blueprint of Nanoparticles to Target White Blood Cells Responsible for Acute Lung Inflammation

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the devastating impact of acute lung inflammation (ALI), which is part of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that is the dominant cause of death in COVID-19. A potential new route to the diagnosis and treatment of ARDS comes from studying how neutrophils – the white blood cells responsible for detecting and eliminating harmful particles in the body – differentiate what materials to uptake by the material’s surface structure, and favor uptake of particles that exhibit “protein clumping,” according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings are published in Nature Nanotechnology.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
asapland.com

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

The 4 Neuropathy Types and How to Treat Them

Neuropathy is nerve damage or nerve impairment. It can cause temporary or permanent changes in nerve function. There are many types and causes of neuropathy. The symptoms may include a decline in nerve function, which can cause diminished sensation or strength. Neuropathy can cause paresthesias (unusual sensations), discomfort, or pain....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Beacon Newspapers

What can cause a swallowing problem?

Q: I recently began having a problem swallowing foods. What could this be? It is really starting to bother me. A: Swallowing difficulty (doctors call it dysphagia) can happen for a variety of reasons. It is not always caused by a serious medical problem, but it is always a problem that needs to be sorted out.
WEIGHT LOSS
wmar2news

York Road Chiropractic - Peripheral Neuropathy

York Road Chiropractic specializes in treating peripheral neuropathy, a common condition primarily affecting the feet. The team aims to deliver quality care and effective treatment for those suffering with peripheral neuropathy and it's Dr. Eugene Neddo's passionate goal to give patients hope where they thought or were told they have none.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Newswise

Regulating the fate of stem cells for regenerating the intervertebral disc degeneration

Lower back pain is a leading cause of disability and is one of the reasons for the substantial socioeconomic burden. The etiology of intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is complicated, and its mechanism is still not completely understood. Factors such as aging, systemic inflammation, biochemical mediators, toxic environmental factors, physical injuries, and genetic factors are involved in the progression of its pathophysiology. Currently, no therapy for restoring degenerated IVD is available except pain management, reduced physical activities, and surgical intervention. Therefore, it is imperative to establish regenerative medicine-based approaches to heal and repair the injured disc, repopulate the cell types to retain water content, synthesize extracellular matrix, and strengthen the disc to restore normal spine flexion. Cellular therapy has gained attention for IVD management as an alternative therapeutic option. In this review, we present an overview of the anatomical and molecular structure and the surrounding pathophysiology of the IVD. Modern therapeutic approaches, including proteins and growth factors, cellular and gene therapy, and cell fate regulators are reviewed. Similarly, small molecules that modulate the fate of stem cells for their differentiation into chondrocytes and notochordal cell types are highlighted.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

