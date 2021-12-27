ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless Man Busted for Attacking Two Women in Elevators in Separate Forest Hills Incidents

Cover picture for the articleThe 62-year-old man who was busted last week for sexually assaulting a woman in a Forest Hills elevator on Dec. 17 had attacked a different woman in an elevator at a nearby building just an hour before, according to authorities. Ralph Toro, who was living in a shelter in...

