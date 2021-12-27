Understanding aspirin therapy

Bruce Feinberg, DO: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® Peer Exchange program titled “Oral Therapy Considerations for the Management of Myelodysplastic Syndromes.” I’m Dr Bruce Feinberg, vice president and chief medical officer of Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions [in Atlanta, Georgia]. Joining me for this discussion are my colleagues Dr Amer Zeidan, an associate professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine [in New Haven, Connecticut]; Ryan Haumschild, the director of pharmacy services at Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute [in Atlanta, Georgia]; and Tracey Iraca, the executive director of the MDS Foundation [in Yardville, New Jersey]. Our panel of experts will provide an overview of the burden of myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS], review the available treatment options, and explore the clinical and payer considerations of oral treatments. Thank you for joining us. Let’s begin.
