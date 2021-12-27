ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Understanding aspirin therapy

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer Aspirin partner Dr. Roshini Raj explains...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Winston-Salem Journal

Does aspirin protect against COVID complications?

Q: Does low-dose aspirin offer any protection against COVID, especially for older people? My wife is 69, and I am 71. We both are fully vaccinated but have breakthrough cases. We have been able to manage our care at home. I recall reading many months ago that low-dose aspirin reduces the inflammatory response and therefore might mitigate COVID symptoms. Has there been more definitive research on this?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Does edible cannabis increase risk of blood clots or strokes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old male and consider myself active and healthy despite my health history for the past seven years. I suffer from Crohn’s disease and primary sclerosing cholangitis. In July 2019 I was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, and in July of 2020 I had a stroke, treated in a timely manner with TPA. I have no residual effects from the stroke. I will, about two to three times a month, take an edible cannabis to help me sleep or deal with a Crohn’s episode. My primary care provider does not like me taking any edible cannabis, as he says it is proven to lead to strokes and blood clots. What are your thoughts on edible cannabis leading to strokes or blood clots? -- B.G.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Understanding Advanced Gastric Cancer

(BPT) - Although gastric (stomach) cancer might be lesser known than other cancers, its impact should not be understated.[1] The disease, which typically occurs when cancer cells form in the lining of the stomach,[2] most commonly impacts men over the age of 50 and is estimated to affect more than 26,000 Americans in 2021 alone.[3] Globally, gastric cancer remains the fifth most common cancer with over one million cases of gastric cancer diagnosed each year around the world.[4]
CANCER
ajmc.com

Understanding the Nature of Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Bruce Feinberg, DO: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® Peer Exchange program titled “Oral Therapy Considerations for the Management of Myelodysplastic Syndromes.” I’m Dr Bruce Feinberg, vice president and chief medical officer of Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions [in Atlanta, Georgia]. Joining me for this discussion are my colleagues Dr Amer Zeidan, an associate professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine [in New Haven, Connecticut]; Ryan Haumschild, the director of pharmacy services at Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute [in Atlanta, Georgia]; and Tracey Iraca, the executive director of the MDS Foundation [in Yardville, New Jersey]. Our panel of experts will provide an overview of the burden of myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS], review the available treatment options, and explore the clinical and payer considerations of oral treatments. Thank you for joining us. Let’s begin.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer Aspirin
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile […]
INDUSTRY
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy