When transitioning to a vegan diet, many people often admit that cheese is the hardest food to give up. Luckily, there are plenty of vegan replacements for cheese that closely mimic the texture, consistency, and taste of cheese. If you’re missing feta cheese specifically, there’s a healthy, easy, affordable, and dairy-free way to make your own at home! To make this crumbly, and creamy vegan feta cheese alternative, you won’t need any complicated ingredients. With a few basic ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen, you’ll be on your way to creating one of Greece’s most popular cheeses.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO