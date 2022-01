The Dec. 13 Enterprise reported that the Saranac Lake Village Board has decided to not opt out of the newly created recreational cannabis use legislation. By default, our village will now be required to accommodate any and all businesses seeking to open a marijuana dispensary or onsite marijuana consumption business. The regulations governing these businesses have not yet been drafted by the state. By not voting to opt out by Dec. 31, all of us will have little to no say in how these businesses operate in our village. Why the Dec. 31 deadline was set before any regulations were created by the state or why the legislation was drafted in a convoluted way requiring a vote only if a village or town did not want to adopt the cannabis laws rather than the opposite is a mystery to me. My suspicion: marijuana lobbyists may have played a role in both.

