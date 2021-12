Warzone players are farming kills ridiculously fast thanks to the Double Barrel Shotgun which is so powerful that many are dubbing it as the game’s “most broken” weapon. There is plenty of fun to be had in Warzone Pacific Season 1, as players can hop into the new Caldera map and even use 40 weapons from Vanguard. However, one gun is proving to be particularly formidable.

