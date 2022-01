The Valle Catholic High School girls’ basketball team earned a bounce-back victory on Monday, Dec. 20, topping Perryville 37-29 at home. “I actually consider that more than just a bounce-back win for us,” Valle Catholic head coach Brian Bauman said. “The way we’ve been playing gave me reason to believe we could hang with Perryville. The girls continue to raise, what our coaching staff sees as, their ceiling. And that’s exciting.”

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO