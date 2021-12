OTTAWA, Kan. – No matter the defensive looks it encountered, the Concordia University Men’s Basketball team got buckets. In returning for its first action in just over a week, the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs shot 54.0 percent from the floor and outgunned Ottawa University, 91-82, in Ottawa, Kan., on Wednesday (Dec. 29) night. Concordia earned a measure of revenge for the 2020 national tournament defeat it suffered at the hands of Ottawa, a member of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

