WARSAW – For the second consecutive night, Warsaw hoops dropped the championship game of its holiday tournament on the Tiger Den floor. On Wednesday, it was the boys side dropping a tough one to Fort Wayne Dwenger. On Thursday, it was the Lady Tigers who were unable to finish off the holiday tourney with a win, falling 63-57 to Garrett. The loss drops Warsaw’s record to 11-5 this winter.

WARSAW, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO