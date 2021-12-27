COVID-19 mobile testing sites expanded in Fort Worth

The City of Fort Worth is making sure that access to COVID-19 testing remains available. In addition to the current testing site at the TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., new testing sites will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse and the Como Community Center.

The testing sites are hosted by the City of Fort Worth and are open to everyone. The city is partnering with Vault Health. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed.

Here are the new locations, days and times:

Tuesdays

FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

Thursdays

FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

The city anticipates maintaining these additional mobile testing sites for the next several weeks.

Anyone needing assistance accessing a free COVID-19 test can contact the COVID-19 hotline or call 817-392-8478.

View more vaccination and testing options from Tarrant County Public Health.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.