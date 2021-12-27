ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

COVID vaccine, test sites open Monday-Thursday during holiday week

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCs6w_0dWwSV0500

COVID-19 vaccines are available without charge at an indoor walk-in clinic at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St. This week, hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The clinic is closed Friday for the holiday.

Free testing

A testing site hosted by the City of Fort Worth is open to everyone. This week, free testing is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday at TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave. The testing site is closed on Friday for the holiday.

Two additional mobile sites have been added:

Tuesdays

  • FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
  • Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

Thursdays

  • FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
  • Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is easily found at many pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices and private contractor sites; these locations may request health insurance. Most local pharmacies have at-home COVID tests available, for a small fee.

To learn more about vaccinations or testing, call 817-392-8478 or email.

View more vaccination and testing options from Tarrant County Public Health.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Decatur, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Fort Worth, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mobile#Covid#Como Community Center#City News
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

237
Followers
921
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy