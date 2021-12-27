COVID vaccine, test sites open Monday-Thursday during holiday week
COVID-19 vaccines are available without charge at an indoor walk-in clinic at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St. This week, hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The clinic is closed Friday for the holiday.
Free testing
A testing site hosted by the City of Fort Worth is open to everyone. This week, free testing is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday at TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave. The testing site is closed on Friday for the holiday.
Two additional mobile sites have been added:
Tuesdays
- FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
- Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.
Thursdays
- FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
- Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.
COVID-19 testing is easily found at many pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices and private contractor sites; these locations may request health insurance. Most local pharmacies have at-home COVID tests available, for a small fee.
To learn more about vaccinations or testing, call 817-392-8478 or email.
View more vaccination and testing options from Tarrant County Public Health.
Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.
Comments / 0