COVID vaccine, test sites open Monday-Thursday during holiday week

COVID-19 vaccines are available without charge at an indoor walk-in clinic at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St. This week, hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The clinic is closed Friday for the holiday.

Free testing

A testing site hosted by the City of Fort Worth is open to everyone. This week, free testing is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday at TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave. The testing site is closed on Friday for the holiday.

Two additional mobile sites have been added:

Tuesdays

FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

Thursdays

FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is easily found at many pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices and private contractor sites; these locations may request health insurance. Most local pharmacies have at-home COVID tests available, for a small fee.

To learn more about vaccinations or testing, call 817-392-8478 or email.

View more vaccination and testing options from Tarrant County Public Health.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.